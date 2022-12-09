Politics

DA and ActionSA strengthen ties in bid to unseat 'failed' ANC

09 December 2022 - 16:20 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Image: Supplied

With support for the ANC in decline, the DA and ActionSA have strengthened ties and will engage other parties to unseat the governing party in the 2024 elections.

DA leader John Steenhuisen and his ActionSA counterpart Herman Mashaba have announced the parties have agreed to collaborate with other like-minded parties before the 2024 national and provincial elections to rally South Africans behind a viable alternative to the ANC.

The two parties met this week to discuss the state of politics and electoral ways to oust the ANC from office in 2024.

They also discussed the past year of local government coalitions, “recognising the need to stabilise municipalities” where they were in coalitions. The focus would be on building confidence in viable national and provincial coalition alternatives to “failed” ANC governments. 

“With a president implicated in [alleged] wrongdoing” and a country in stage 6 load-shedding, the parties agreed it was important for like-minded players to collaborate to provide South Africans with an alternative to the ANC, they said.

