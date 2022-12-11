Zweli Mkhize upbeat ahead of crucial conference

Mkhize, was speaking at a political lecture at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre in Gamalakhe under ANC Tolomane Myayiza region formerly (Lower South Coast) on Saturday.
The region was named after Ugu district mayor Myayiza who was also a regional chairperson of (LSC) before his death in 2016. It is also the home to ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma.
The hall was packed where deputy minister of public enterprises and ANC secretary-general hopeful Phumulo Masualle was present.
Mkhize said, that it has been a humbling experience to interact with ANC members and delegates ahead of the 55th national conference.
“Based on our interaction, we have agreed that the responsibility to ensure the ANC-led government delivers lies in the hands of the ANC members, more so than it does with the opposition. This is how the ANC should approach its work and its programme of action moving forward,” he said.
“We have a responsibility to promote unity within the ANC and its alliance partners.”
“Unity means encouraging participation to the decisions being taken so that people with opposing views openly exchange ideas and debate their differences without feeling they belong to different sides, but rather members of the same team exploring different aspects of a common challenge to agree on a common solution or programme of action,” said Mkhize.
He added: “ANC members have mandated me and the leadership collective to ensure that after the conference we have an aggressive programme of political development which must reach all corners of the country.”
He said they want to emphasise the enduring values of their movement such as humility, hard work, integrity, honour, diligence, respect, sacrifice, selflessness, readiness to learn and correct mistakes.
“The African National Congress’s main task is to mobilise state resources and make our society realise that inability to defeat the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality, defers the attainment of an ideal society which the pathfinders of this freedom fought for,” he said.
“Defeating this triple challenge will eradicate the legacy of colonial oppression and apartheid.”
“Until then, there are masses in our society to whom freedom and democracy would have no meaning as their conditions have remained unchanged many years after apartheid was overthrown,” he said.
Mkhize added: “We acknowledge that the first centenary of the ANC was founded on political emancipation and the second centenary must form an economic emancipation. This has been termed the second transition.”
Zweli Mkhize upbeat ahead of crucial conference
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
ANC presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize has expressed optimism ahead of the ANC national conference this week.
“We are going to this conference with confidence derived from the support we have witnessed and received from the ANC rank and file”, said Mkhize on Saturday.
“I salute the KZN provincial leadership and leaders in other provinces and regions for having afforded me the opportunity to interact with ANC members at branch level as they are the ones who nominated me.”
Mkhize, was speaking at a political lecture at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre in Gamalakhe under ANC Tolomane Myayiza region formerly (Lower South Coast) on Saturday.
The region was named after Ugu district mayor Myayiza who was also a regional chairperson of (LSC) before his death in 2016. It is also the home to ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma.
The hall was packed where deputy minister of public enterprises and ANC secretary-general hopeful Phumulo Masualle was present.
Mkhize said, that it has been a humbling experience to interact with ANC members and delegates ahead of the 55th national conference.
“Based on our interaction, we have agreed that the responsibility to ensure the ANC-led government delivers lies in the hands of the ANC members, more so than it does with the opposition. This is how the ANC should approach its work and its programme of action moving forward,” he said.
“We have a responsibility to promote unity within the ANC and its alliance partners.”
“Unity means encouraging participation to the decisions being taken so that people with opposing views openly exchange ideas and debate their differences without feeling they belong to different sides, but rather members of the same team exploring different aspects of a common challenge to agree on a common solution or programme of action,” said Mkhize.
He added: “ANC members have mandated me and the leadership collective to ensure that after the conference we have an aggressive programme of political development which must reach all corners of the country.”
He said they want to emphasise the enduring values of their movement such as humility, hard work, integrity, honour, diligence, respect, sacrifice, selflessness, readiness to learn and correct mistakes.
“The African National Congress’s main task is to mobilise state resources and make our society realise that inability to defeat the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality, defers the attainment of an ideal society which the pathfinders of this freedom fought for,” he said.
“Defeating this triple challenge will eradicate the legacy of colonial oppression and apartheid.”
“Until then, there are masses in our society to whom freedom and democracy would have no meaning as their conditions have remained unchanged many years after apartheid was overthrown,” he said.
Mkhize added: “We acknowledge that the first centenary of the ANC was founded on political emancipation and the second centenary must form an economic emancipation. This has been termed the second transition.”
READ MORE:
The best-laid schemes of mice, men and Zweli Mkhize go astray
‘It’s up to Ramaphosa to go,’ says Zweli Mkhize
ANC delegates need to recapture the spirit of 1994
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos