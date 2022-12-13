Politics

Malema: 'We’ve allowed the ANC to mess up this country because we are doing nothing'

13 December 2022 - 09:04
EFF leader Julius Malema.File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema.File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF leader Julius Malema says those who voted for the ANC are to blame for the mess caused by the party in the country.

Malema recently addressed an election rally in Ditsobotla, North West, where he fired a warning shot at the ANC.

“Our biggest problem is corruption, the money which should have been used to do paving on the roads has been spent by the ANC.

“When the youth want jobs here in Ditsobotla, ANC councillors first want to sleep with them before giving them the job, and if you vote for them, you’re giving them the power to do that,” said Malema.

“Today we’ve allowed the ANC to mess up this country because all of us are doing nothing.”

Eat starch or starve: pensioners at risk of malnutrition as food prices skyrocket

University of Venda study reveals a worrying number of the elderly cannot afford sources of nutrition and often skip meals
News
3 weeks ago

Malema said less than a R3,000 as an elderly grant was not enough, claiming President Cyril Ramaphosa's dogs cost more than R1,000 a day.

Currently the grant is R1,980 per month. Over 75's receive an extra R20.

“There is a lot of money in this country which is pocketed by politicians, that’s why we’re saying that the elderly must get R3,000 because when you give them the money, they don’t gamble it or drink alcohol, they feed their families,” he said.

“Don’t tell me R1,000 is a lot, it’s not enough. Ramaphosa’s dogs spend more than R1,000 a day.”

He said the poor must be protected from being ashamed and community members must reject councillors who give them only T-shirts.

“Your future is not in a T-shirt, you’ll never work in a T-shirt, you will never stay in a T-shirt. So when they give you T-shirts tell them you don’t want a T-shirt, you’re choosing the future,” said Malema.

“When you’re an EFF councillor, you don’t wear a tie, you’re not a teacher. Where are you going with a tie? The job of a councillor is to unblock sewage, patch potholes and get water for the community.

“As a councillor, you mustn’t know people as just community members, you must know them with their surnames.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud

South African Social Security Agency grant beneficiaries using gold cards will not be able to withdraw their funds from ATMs in December.
News
4 days ago

From Ramaphosa to Mantashe — 5 shots fired by Malema at ANC members

EFF leader Julius Malema used the party's press conference on Monday to launch a tirade against some ANC members.
Politics
1 week ago

EFF celebrates reaching '1-million members' goal

EFF leader Julius Malema announced on Monday the party has 1,085,843 paid-up members.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  3. ‘It’s up to Ramaphosa to go,’ says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  4. CR22 campaigners are clueless, says Ramaphosa’s ‘adviser’ Bejani Chauke Politics
  5. WATCH | 'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa's response on Phala ... Politics

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala