Malema said less than a R3,000 as an elderly grant was not enough, claiming President Cyril Ramaphosa's dogs cost more than R1,000 a day.
Currently the grant is R1,980 per month. Over 75's receive an extra R20.
“There is a lot of money in this country which is pocketed by politicians, that’s why we’re saying that the elderly must get R3,000 because when you give them the money, they don’t gamble it or drink alcohol, they feed their families,” he said.
“Don’t tell me R1,000 is a lot, it’s not enough. Ramaphosa’s dogs spend more than R1,000 a day.”
He said the poor must be protected from being ashamed and community members must reject councillors who give them only T-shirts.
“Your future is not in a T-shirt, you’ll never work in a T-shirt, you will never stay in a T-shirt. So when they give you T-shirts tell them you don’t want a T-shirt, you’re choosing the future,” said Malema.
“When you’re an EFF councillor, you don’t wear a tie, you’re not a teacher. Where are you going with a tie? The job of a councillor is to unblock sewage, patch potholes and get water for the community.
“As a councillor, you mustn’t know people as just community members, you must know them with their surnames.”
Malema: 'We’ve allowed the ANC to mess up this country because we are doing nothing'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
EFF leader Julius Malema says those who voted for the ANC are to blame for the mess caused by the party in the country.
Malema recently addressed an election rally in Ditsobotla, North West, where he fired a warning shot at the ANC.
“Our biggest problem is corruption, the money which should have been used to do paving on the roads has been spent by the ANC.
“When the youth want jobs here in Ditsobotla, ANC councillors first want to sleep with them before giving them the job, and if you vote for them, you’re giving them the power to do that,” said Malema.
“Today we’ve allowed the ANC to mess up this country because all of us are doing nothing.”
Eat starch or starve: pensioners at risk of malnutrition as food prices skyrocket
