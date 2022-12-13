‘My criminal record was expunged’ — Tony Yengeni appeals to Motlanthe

Tony Yengeni has argued that his criminal record has been expunged and cannot be used to bar him from contesting for a national executive committee (NEC) position when the ANC holds its elective conference this weekend.
Yengeni, along with former women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini, were last week informed that their previous convictions had disqualified them from standing for positions at the coveted conference.
In his letter to Yengeni, head of the ANC electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, said Yengeni has a record of being found guilty of a serious crime and that the guidelines made it clear that anyone who had been sentenced to more than six months' imprisonment is automatically disqualified.
Yengeni was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of fraud in 2003.
He has now lodged an appeal with Motlanthe, arguing that his criminal record was expunged by the justice ministry.
“After more than 10 years of the sentence I applied to the director-general of the justice and constitutional development for the expungement of my criminal record. My application was approved,” he said in the letter which TimesLIVE has seen.
“The resolution on which you seek to disqualify me from participation at the upcoming 55th National Conference of the ANC was only taken in 2017, however I had been sentenced more than 15 years since then and had also been punished by the ANC for the said offence.
“To now seek to apply the 2017 conference resolution in retrospect to offences committed prior thereto is both unlawful and unconstitutional.”
According to Yengeni, by virtue of his criminal record being expunged, he does not, according to the constitution, have any previous convictions.
“Your ruling and/or decision, which seeks to continue to perpetuate that I have a criminal record is therefore unlawful as it is against the constitution and the law, but most importantly it seeks to infringe upon my rights as enshrined in section 19 of the constitution,” he argued.
Yengeni also argues that he was taken through an intensive disciplinary process that in the end suspended him from the ANC for five years — which was wholly suspended.
It would be tantamount to “double jeopardy” for Motlanthe to seek to now disqualify him for standing.
Though Yengeni is appealing his disqualification, he does not feature on the list of 200 nominated by ANC branches to serve in the NEC.
Should his appeal be upheld, his name would have to be raised from the conference floor, which requires consensus from at least 25% of the more than 4,000 delegates.
Yengeni did not respond to requests for comment.
TimesLIVE
‘My criminal record was expunged’ — Tony Yengeni appeals to Motlanthe
Image: Antonio Muchave
TimesLIVE
