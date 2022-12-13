ANC deputy secretary-general hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane says the party needs someone who can help reconnect it with the masses.
“We need someone who can help reconnect the movement with the masses of our people. Who can do organisational work but also bring the issues of our people into the life of the ANC.”
Mokonyane received 1,779 branch nominations and Luthuli House GM Febe Potgieter made the ballot with 905 nominations. She spoke about corruption allegations against her and her relationship with former deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.
The ANC is due to elect new leadership at the Nasrec convention centre in Johannesburg from December 16 - December 20 The party's elective conference is also expected to discuss the ongoing Phala Phala farm saga, which has seen President Cyril Ramaphosa face calls for his resignation.
WATCH | I'll bring the ANC back to people, says Nomvula Mokonyane as she contests for deputy SG
ANC deputy secretary-general hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane says the party needs someone who can help reconnect it with the masses.
“We need someone who can help reconnect the movement with the masses of our people. Who can do organisational work but also bring the issues of our people into the life of the ANC.”
Mokonyane received 1,779 branch nominations and Luthuli House GM Febe Potgieter made the ballot with 905 nominations. She spoke about corruption allegations against her and her relationship with former deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.
The ANC is due to elect new leadership at the Nasrec convention centre in Johannesburg from December 16 - December 20 The party's elective conference is also expected to discuss the ongoing Phala Phala farm saga, which has seen President Cyril Ramaphosa face calls for his resignation.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Carl Niehaus expelled from ANC for Zuma arrest antics
ANC elective conference set to inject more than R257m into Gauteng
ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa
Zweli Mkhize upbeat ahead of crucial conference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos