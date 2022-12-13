Politics

WATCH | I'll bring the ANC back to people, says Nomvula Mokonyane as she contests for deputy SG

13 December 2022 - 06:19 By Ihsaan Haffejee and THABO TSHABALALA

ANC deputy secretary-general hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane says the party needs someone who can help reconnect it with the masses.

“We need someone who can help reconnect the movement with the masses of our people. Who can do organisational work but also bring the issues of our people into the life of the ANC.”

Mokonyane received 1,779 branch nominations and Luthuli House GM Febe Potgieter made the ballot with 905 nominations. She spoke about corruption allegations against her and her relationship with former deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

The ANC is due to elect new leadership at the Nasrec convention centre in Johannesburg from December 16 - December 20 The party's elective conference is also expected to discuss the ongoing Phala Phala farm saga, which has seen President Cyril Ramaphosa face calls for his resignation. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Carl Niehaus expelled from ANC for Zuma arrest antics

The ANC national disciplinary committee has expelled former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus after a disciplinary hearing where he "failed to show ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC elective conference set to inject more than R257m into Gauteng

The Gauteng Tourism Authority estimates the ANC elective conference will inject more than R257m into the visitor economy and GDP of Gauteng.
News
1 day ago

ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a blistering attack on his ANC rivals just days ahead of a crucial  vote to determine whether he gets a second ...
News
2 days ago

Zweli Mkhize upbeat ahead of crucial conference

ANC presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize has expressed optimism ahead of the ANC national conference this week.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  3. ‘It’s up to Ramaphosa to go,’ says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  4. CR22 campaigners are clueless, says Ramaphosa’s ‘adviser’ Bejani Chauke Politics
  5. WATCH | 'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa's response on Phala ... Politics

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala