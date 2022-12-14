Bathabile Dlamini’s ANC NEC disqualification appeal denied

Motlanthe said the vetting process revealed she had been convicted of “a serious crime”, resulting in her disqualification. This relates to a court ruling earlier this year, which found her guilty of perjury for lying under oath during a 2017 inquiry into the social grants debacle at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).
Former ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini's appeal against her disqualification from running for the party's National Executive Committee has been denied.
This comes after she disputed her disqualification, saying she refuted the contents of her disqualification notice and intended to institute legal proceedings against the party's electoral committee.
Bathabile Dlamini fights back after being disqualified from running for NEC
In the letter addressing the appeal, electoral head Kgalema Motlanthe said it was important that rule 4.2.1 be interpreted in the context of the resolutions adopted by the 54th national conference regarding “organisational renewal and to ensure that among others, leaders elected by the ANC are beyond reproach”.
The letter, which TimesLIVE has seen, explained the difference between the ANC constitution, which applies to how disciplinary processes within the party are carried out, and the electoral rules, which “sets out the criteria and moral standards for election of the leaders of the ANC”.
"It is very important that all ANC comrades make a clear and unambiguous distinction between rules for disciplinary processes and rules for election of leaders within the ANC so that we do not unnecessarily conflate two important but separate processes within the ANC.
"Accordingly, the electoral committee upholds its disqualification of [your] candidacy for the NEC position," the letter read.
Bathabile Dlamini disqualified from running for ANC NEC
Motlanthe said the vetting process revealed she had been convicted of “a serious crime”, resulting in her disqualification. This relates to a court ruling earlier this year, which found her guilty of perjury for lying under oath during a 2017 inquiry into the social grants debacle at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).
The court slapped Dlamini with a four-year prison sentence — two years of which were suspended — or the option of a fine.
“The vetting information at our disposal reveals you have a historical record of being found guilty of a serious crime in a court for which the prison sentence had been more than six months.”
Motlanthe said Dlamini was disqualified in terms of the conference rules approved by the NEC. Those rules state no-one may contest leadership positions if they have been found guilty by a court on charges of unethical or immoral conduct, serious crime or corruption.
Dlamini was one of the front-runners in the race for NEC positions, making it to number 15 on the list released by the committee last week, having received 856 branch nominations.
She was the first casualty of the vetting process that is expected to eliminate several other ANC leaders.
Tony Yengeni successfully appealed his disqualification.
TimesLIVE
