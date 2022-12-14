He said Ramaphosa spat in the face of the freedoms and institutions which were fought for and died for by avoiding investigation into the alleged crimes that happened at and in relation to his Phala Phala farm.
He said instead of using the process of an impeachment inquiry to clear his name, Ramaphosa mobilised his party to fight against any attempts to discover the truth.
“It is an undeniable fact that your answers regarding Phala Phala farm are unreliable because they change depending on the audience you speak to,” he said.
“It has become clear you have no intention of taking responsibility for the crimes at Phala Phala because at every opportunity you blame vulnerable staff members for the crimes, staff members who can only operate under your instruction.”
Malema claimed he warned Ramaphosa it was not wise to surround himself with “yes” men and women who only act in the “interest of their own stomachs”.
He said Ramaphosa allowed white monopoly capital and factions within the ANC to influence him instead of relying on his integrity and conscience.
“Mr President, you should be ashamed that you have become the enemy of what for so long defined your legacy. We declare without fear of contradiction that you are an enemy of the constitution.”
Malema: ‘Ramaphosa has become the enemy of what for so long defined his legacy’
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
EFF leader Julius Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa is the greatest enemy of the constitution and accountability.
Speaking in parliament during the Phala Phala vote on Tuesday, Malema said the president has become the enemy of what for so long defined his legacy, and the Ruperts and Oppenheimers made him feel “untouchable”.
He said the EFF was disappointed in Ramaphosa.
“As a so-called architect of the constitution, you have resolved to take the parliament of South Africa to court, to avoid the constitutional obligation of accountability. As a so-called champion of accountability to the masses of our people, you today avoid scrutiny and questioning like a fugitive,” said Malema.
Malema: 'We’ve allowed the ANC to mess up this country because we are doing nothing'
