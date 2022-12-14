Politics

‘The ANC only cares about its interests, not the country’ — MPs under fire after Phala Phala report vote

14 December 2022 - 09:24
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa escaped impeachment. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on parliament’s decision not to adopt an independent panel report into the Phala Phala scandal, with many saying MPs betrayed the country.

On Tuesday 214 ANC MPs, with support from smaller parties such as Al-Jamah and COPE, voted against the motion, blocking impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

LISTEN | Ramaphosa wins vote, but parties accuse ANC of betraying accountability

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was among a handful of ANC MPs who broke rank to vote for adoption of the report.

“As [a] disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

She was followed shortly after by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks.

A total of 148 MPs voted in favour of the report’s adoption. 

Opposition MPs had earlier called for a secret ballot, arguing members would not be allowed to vote with their conscience otherwise. They slammed the president and ruling party during a debate on the report.

“We’re not voting to find a president innocent or guilty of an impeachable offence. We’re not weighing up evidence to reach a verdict. That only happens later.

“Today is simply about letting due process take its course, it is about acknowledging — as the authors of the report did — that the large gaps in the story around the hidden and stolen dollars warrant further inquiry. An inquiry that must be undertaken by a committee of this assembly,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the opposition party was disappointed in Ramaphosa.

“As a so-called architect of the constitution, you have resolved to take the parliament of South Africa to court, to avoid the constitutional obligation of accountability. As a so-called champion of accountability to the masses of our people, you today avoid scrutiny and questioning like a fugitive,” said Malema.

The proceedings were one of the most talked about topics on social media.

While some celebrated the outcome, others slammed MPs who voted against adoption of the report and said they had put their stomachs before their duty to the country.

