Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa wins second term but limps in 2023, astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin foresees

15 December 2022 - 06:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: supplied

An astrologer and sangoma says Cyril Ramaphosa will return as president after this weekend’s ANC elective conference. However, Rod Suskin foresees a bumpy ride for Ramaphosa next year as more political battles rage against him.

Listen to the predictions:

The ANC voted against the adoption of the section 89 report by a parliamentary panel, which found Ramaphosa may have seriously violated the constitution. This after a 2020 robbery of foreign currency at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, which has raised eyebrows among opposition parties.

Ramaphosa has explained the money came from the sale of animals on the farm, but opponents are not convinced. Opposition parties believe the president has not been completely open about the theft of the dollars, as some questions remain on how the cash entered the country.

He has received 2,037 nominations from his party branches for the position, while his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, is second with 916. They are the only candidates nominated for the job.

The party holds its national leadership conference from Friday to Tuesday next week. It's expected the party will vote for the president on Saturday along with the secretary-general and treasurer-general, and announce results in the evening. Other positions will be voted for the following day.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Malema: ‘Ramaphosa has become the enemy of what for so long defined his legacy’

"As a so-called champion of accountability to the masses of our people, you today avoid scrutiny and questioning like a fugitive,” Malema told ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Defiant MPs in hot water over Phala Phala vote

Those who think their time with the ANC is over normally pack their bags and go.
Politics
16 hours ago

No regrets, says Dlamini-Zuma after defying ANC’s orders

The co-operative governance minister said she would not hold it against the president if she was redeployed
News
1 day ago

‘The ANC only cares about its interests, not the country’ — MPs under fire after Phala Phala report vote

While some people celebrated the outcome, others slammed MPs who voted against the report's adoption and said they had put their stomachs before ...
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics
  2. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  4. ‘My criminal record was expunged’ — Tony Yengeni appeals to Motlanthe Politics
  5. Phala Phala: Gwede Mantashe gives ANC MPs orders ahead of Ramaphosa vote Politics

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...