In addition to the incentives, the report says progress on the energy action plan includes establishing a one-stop shop for energy projects and reducing approval times by 50%.
The government also wants to appoint an independent board to operationalise the transmission entity and table the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill in parliament.
On transport, the state wants private-sector participation in container terminals and freight rail to address logistical bottlenecks.
It also wants to complete the analogue switch-off and digital migration.
There is also a plan to table the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency Bill in parliament and establish a water partnerships office to improve investment in water resources.
Operation Vulindlela report sets out priorities for 2023 first quarter
Image: Karen Moolman.
The government is forging ahead with its plan to implement a feed-in tariff and tax incentive for rooftop solar panel owners by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
This is contained in an Operation Vulindlela third-quarter report, which details the progress over the past two years in accelerating economic structural reforms announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October 2020.
The operation’s key goals include:
Four new reforms have been added, aimed at:
Earlier this year, Ramaphosa announced temporary measures to resolve the country’s energy crisis. These included subsidising households and businesses to install roof solar panels.
Stats SA considers adding self-generated power to data set
