"If we do not work hard to bring back that consciousness among our cadres, the revolution will be liquidated."
He is now vying for the position of party treasurer at a time when the ANC's finances are in disarray. It has struggled to pay for its elective conference, which starts Friday, and, for more than a year, its employees.
Mabe, considered among the younger candidates for party leadership, believes his credentials speak for themselves.
"What tends to give the senior ones a bit of discomfort is the conduct of we the young ones. At some point we did not inspire confidence. The reason we have wrong things happening in our society is because that fear that came with the fight for freedom no longer exists. We are free souls."
WATCH | Pule Mabe on communication and ambition in quest for new role
ANC spokesperson will vacate his position at the end of the year when the party elects its new top six
Pule Mabe says he didn't expect to remain in the job he holds now.
Elected ANC spokesperson in 2018, he has had a love-hate relationship with the media since. His tenure has seen him communicate some of the party's most difficult times, including ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's removal.
He has also fielded numerous questions about party president Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala scandal.
In an interview with Sunday Times Politics Weekly, he outlined his aspirations and said the ANC needs to work on its revolution.
