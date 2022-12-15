In the appeal, Yengeni argued his criminal record had been expunged by the justice ministry and could not be used to bar him from contesting for an NEC position at the conference.
What Motlanthe did to Yengeni is 'political thuggery', says Malema
Image: Freddy Mavunda
What Kgalema Motlanthe did to Tony Yengeni is political thuggery, says EFF leader Julius Malema.
He was weighing in on the ANC electoral committee head's decision to bar the former ANC chief whip from contesting for any national executive committee (NEC) position at the party’s national conference.
In a letter, Motlanthe told Yengeni he would not be eligible for any position at the party’s 55th elective conference following its process of vetting nominees. Yengeni appealed against the decision and won.
“What Kgalema did to Tony Yengeni is political thuggery. It is highly unacceptable coming from one of the few remaining respected elders of our society,” said Malema.
‘My criminal record was expunged’ — Tony Yengeni appeals to Motlanthe
In the appeal, Yengeni argued his criminal record had been expunged by the justice ministry and could not be used to bar him from contesting for an NEC position at the conference.
In 2003, he was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of fraud in a case related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.
“After more than 10 years of the sentence, I applied to the director-general of justice and constitutional development for the expungement of my criminal record. My application was approved,” he said in his appeal letter.
Former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini was also disqualified and her appeal was denied.
This after she disputed her disqualification and intended to institute legal proceedings against the party's electoral committee.
In the letter addressing the appeal, Motlanthe said it was important that rule 4.2.1 be interpreted in the context of the resolutions adopted by the 54th national conference regarding “organisational renewal and to ensure that among others, leaders elected by the ANC are beyond reproach”.
Earlier this year, the Johannesburg magistrate’s court found Dlamini guilty of perjury for lying under oath during an inquiry into the 2017 social grants debacle at the South African Social Security Agency.
Dlamini was slapped with a four-year prison sentence — two of which were suspended — or the option of a fine.
