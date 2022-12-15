Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola, and Oscar Mabuyane garnered the most nominations from branches for the deputy president position.
We asked for your take on several key elections. Here are your predictions for what could happen at this weekend's ANC elective conference:
'I'M BACKING RAMAPHOSA FOR A SECOND-TERM'
According to the party's electoral commission, Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations from branches, compared with Mkhize's 917.
In a poll run over several months, TimesLIVE asked readers if they were backing Ramaphosa for a second term.
47% said he should be given a second term because he had “led the party well”, while 17% said it was time for a new leader.
36% said it did not matter who was elected because “nothing will change”.
What you said about whether Ramaphosa will win a second term at ANC conference
ANC members will converge on Nasrec, Gauteng, this weekend for the party's elective conference, with TimesLIVE readers sharing their predictions on how it will pan out.
The national leadership conference runs from Friday to Tuesday next week.
It's understood the party will vote for its president, secretary-general and treasurer-general on Saturday. Other positions, including deputy roles, will be voted for the following day.
The ANC’s electoral committee led by Kgalema Motlanthe announced branch nominations for its top six last month. Delegates at the conference will also be able to nominate from the floor.
“If a candidate musters 25% of nominations from the floor, they will get an opportunity to be on the ballot,” Motlanthe explained.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be up against former health minister Zweli Mkhize for party president.
WATCH | 'It's a difficult job': outgoing ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile
Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola, and Oscar Mabuyane garnered the most nominations from branches for the deputy president position.
Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha led the nominations for national chairperson ahead of current national chair and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and deputy finance minister David Masondo.
Three candidates made the secretary-general ballot. Former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli received 1,225 votes, deputy minister of public enterprises Phumulo Masualle received 889 and transport minister Fikile Mbalula 749.
The deputy secretary-general position will be contested by former minister Nomvula Mokonyane (1,779 nominations) and Luthuli House general manager Febe Potgieter (905 nominations).
Presidency special adviser Benjamin Chauke received 552 nominations for treasurer-general, followed by party national spokesperson Pule Mabe with 428 nominations and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina with 348.
We asked for your take on several key elections. Here are your predictions for what could happen at this weekend's ANC elective conference:
'I'M BACKING RAMAPHOSA FOR A SECOND-TERM'
According to the party's electoral commission, Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations from branches, compared with Mkhize's 917.
In a poll run over several months, TimesLIVE asked readers if they were backing Ramaphosa for a second term.
47% said he should be given a second term because he had “led the party well”, while 17% said it was time for a new leader.
36% said it did not matter who was elected because “nothing will change”.
WHAT HAPPENED TO NDZ?
TimesLIVE readers also backed Ramaphosa ahead of rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
The co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister was nominated from just 24 branches in KwaZulu-Natal and failed to take off in the rest of the country.
A TimesLIVE poll found 61% of readers preferred Ramaphosa to Dlamini-Zuma.
WHAT ABOUT MKHIZE THEN?
Readers who voted in our poll also weighed in on Mkhize's bid for the top job, claiming he would not get their backing until he had been cleared of the allegations against him.
Mkhize was implicated in a dodgy communications contract when he was health minister.
Only 11% of readers believed Mkhize “has the potential to serve us well as president”.
AND WHAT ABOUT DEPUTY PRESIDENT?
Lamola came out tops in our poll asking readers who their pick for deputy president of the ANC was.
56% said the justice and correctional services minister should be elected.
Lamola received 427 branch nominations to Mashatile's 1,791. Oscar Mabuyane got 397 nominations.
