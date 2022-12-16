All African Alliance Movement
Build One SA, AAAM and ActivistsSA: 3 new parties that popped up this year-and what people thought of them
Image: Denvor de Wee
Several political parties were launched in SA in 2022, some of which are expected to grow.
While there were surprises, there was also a breakaway party from ActionSA.
Here are three new parties that popped up this year and what people said about them.
Build One SA
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched his new party, Build One SA (Bosa), in September in Soweto.
He said it would be his mission to ensure people’s dignity is restored through job creation by developing township economies and empowering and providing capital to small businesses.
He is planning to contest the 2024 general elections as the party’s presidential candidate.
“I’m not just standing for president; I want the best cabinet in 2024 made up of people from different places, who can say ‘we work for the people, not against the people’.
“I am tired of corruption at leadership [level]. We have to get leaders who work for the people, a president who is accountable to the people, a president who stays awake all the time. It’s time to build.”
Some said Bosa will give citizens more options other than the ANC, DA and EFF
‘We must put a job in every home': Maimane launches Build One SA party
All African Alliance Movement
All African Alliance Movement’s (AAAM) made headlines after launching its election campaign and endorsing former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as its presidential candidate. The movement will contest the 2024 elections.
Mogoeng has not publicly accepted nomination but has, on record, said he knows he is meant to become president one day.
Speaking to Sowetan, secretary-general Bishop Meshack Tebe said the party has at least 250,000 signed-up members, with the number growing.
“We have 14-million [followers] and 4.5-million people sympathetic to the party,” he said.
The followers came through the party’s network of of affiliated churches.
“One church is carrying 7.3-million members, and another leader who is a member of AAAM leads a congregation of 5.3-million. We have been invited to these churches and addressed the congregations,” he said.
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the party was further fracturing the political landscape and suggested it may be a battle to put together a 20-party coalition in future.
“By 2029 we might be battling to put together 20-party coalitions and wondering why SA is ungovernable. We urgently need consolidation, not fragmentation in politics,” she said.
‘By 2029 we might be battling to put together 20-party coalitions’: Zille on Mogoeng’s new party
ActivistsSA
Former ActionSA members in KwaZulu-Natal started their own breakaway liberal party, ActivistsSA (ASA).
The party is mainly made up of former ActionSA members after the party disbanded its KZN executive committee.
ASA is funded by members, predominantly in KZN, and will contest the 2024 elections. It is reportedly targeting a minimum of five seats in the KZN legislature.
Speaking to The Witness, the party's provincial chairperson Busi Ntshingila said one of the principles of the party would be to prioritise the views and opinions of activists in their respective communities, as “they usually know better”.
“If you’re an activist, involved in your community, aware of the status quo and want to do something about it, it’s time to come together and do our own thing,” she said.
