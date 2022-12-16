LISTEN | Ramaphosa heckled as ANC conference gets under way

As proceedings began at about 4.30pm, Zuma walked into the hall with a large contingent from KwaZulu-Natal as Ramaphosa took to the stage to deliver the party’s political report.
The group sang as the president started to speak, trying to drown him out.
At one point a group shouted “Load-shedding! Step aside!”, while others chanted “Change!”.
Ramaphosa’s report marks the beginning of the conference.
The ANC’s financial and organisational reports will be delivered during closed sessions, before nominations for the top positions begin.
President Cyril Ramaphosa struggled to make himself heard above former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters on Friday as the party’s 55th national conference finally got under way.
Its start was delayed by several hours as delegates tried to register. Many groups from out of town only arrived in Johannesburg in the morning.
