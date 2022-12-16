WATCH | Rocky start for ANC conference as group tries to disrupt Ramaphosa's speech

Delegates from Zuma's region of Musa Dladla were particularly loud and disruptive.
Delegates from the Harry Gwala region, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's home, and Josiah Gumede region participated in the disruption.
“I want to appeal to all of us to respect this meeting that has taken place 55 times in the life of our organisation. I want to appeal to everyone who wants space to raise their dissatisfaction to do so in an orderly manner,” Ramaphosa responded.
He added that the opening speech was not the time “to display this kind of disorderly behaviour, this does not look well for the ANC”.
It took KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma, deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane and former eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli to calm them down.
The president was later able to deliver his speech with minor challenges.
KZN has endorsed Zweli Mkhize for president and if their behaviour is anything to go by, the delegates might present a challenge to Ramaphosa and his allies in the outgoing national executive committee.
The conference was delayed for several hours due to problems with registering some delegates.
