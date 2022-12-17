IN PICTURES | 'Change! Change! Change!'- Inside day 2 of the ANC elective conference

A group of delegates sang slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC at the 55th elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Saturday.
The first day of the conference on Friday was marred by delays and disruptions when Ramaphosa delivered the political report.
Delegates were expected to nominate and vote for the party's top six office bearers on day two of the conference, with many present making their voices heard in support for their preferred candidates.
Here are some pictures from day two of the conference:
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
