Politics

IN PICTURES | 'Change! Change! Change!'- Inside day 2 of the ANC elective conference

17 December 2022 - 21:03 By TImesLIVE
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.

A group of delegates sang slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC at the 55th elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The first day of the conference on Friday was marred by delays and disruptions when Ramaphosa delivered the political report.

Delegates were expected to nominate and vote for the party's top six office bearers on day two of the conference, with many present making their voices heard in support for their preferred candidates.

Here are some pictures from day two of the conference:

Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Opening address at ANC's 55th national conference

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is tabling the party's political report as its 55th national elective conference finally gets under way at Nasrec, in ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa heckled as ANC conference gets under way

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa struggled to make himself heard above former president Jacob Zuma's supporters on Friday as the party's 55th elective ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC conference hit by three-hour delay

The start of the ANC’s national elective conference has been delayed due to technical glitches in registering delegates.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics
  2. LEAKED AUDIO | Sisulu 'shared notes' with EFF before Phala Phala vote Politics
  3. Ramaphosa favourite leader in the ANC top six, Ipsos survey finds Politics
  4. ATM's Vuyo Zungula: Cyril Ramaphosa undermined parliament Politics
  5. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech