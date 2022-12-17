Politics

LISTEN | ANC conference: Understanding the election process & what to expect on day 2

17 December 2022 - 13:52 By Paige Muller
Delegates sing on day 1 of the 55th ANC elective conference in Nasrec. Johannesburg, on December 16 2022.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Listen here: 

The ANC is limping into day 2 of its 55th national elective conference, having postponed the bulk of day 1's activities.

On day 2 delegates will be engaged in a plethora of closed-room sessions, debates and voting processes. 

Sunday Times political reporter stationed at Nasrec, Zimasa Matiwane, outlines what we can expect on day 2 of the conference, how the voting process works and what stumbling blocks are expected.

Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee, also gives her prediction for the all-important presidential vote. 

TimesLIVE

