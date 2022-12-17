The ANC is limping into day 2 of its 55th national elective conference, having postponed the bulk of day 1's activities.
On day 2 delegates will be engaged in a plethora of closed-room sessions, debates and voting processes.
Sunday Times political reporter stationed at Nasrec, Zimasa Matiwane, outlines what we can expect on day 2 of the conference, how the voting process works and what stumbling blocks are expected.
Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee, also gives her prediction for the all-important presidential vote.
LISTEN | ANC conference: Understanding the election process & what to expect on day 2
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Listen here:
