LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa cries foul, claims Zuma wants to stop his re-election as party president

LISTEN | ANC conference: Understanding the election process & what to expect on day 2
Sunday Times political reporter stationed at Nasrec, Zimasa Matiwane, outlines what we can expect on day 2 of the conference, how the voting process works and what stumbling blocks are expected.
Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee, also gives her prediction for the all-important presidential vote.
Ramaphosa cries foul, claims Zuma wants to stop his re-election as party president
President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused his predecessor of initiating a private prosecution against him in a desperate bid to block him for being elected for a second term as ANC president at the party's 55th national conference taking place in Nasrec.
Ramaphosa made the allegation in a letter drafted by state attorney Herbert Mncube, sent to Zuma’s lawyers in response to a summons served on the eve of the conference.
Will ANC delegates buy Cyril Ramaphosa's story or reject him?
President Cyril Ramaphosa had the last laugh, stamping his authority after a group of KwaZulu-Natal delegates attempted to disrupt his speech on the first day of the ANC national conference where he is seeking a second term.
A calm Ramaphosa had to briefly pause early into his speech as a handful of former president Jacob Zuma's supporters heckled and sang in an attempt to drown out the president on Friday afternoon.
PODCAST | Ramaphosa's political report embellishes reality
In this short audio analysis, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser summarises what President Cyril Ramaphosa set out to achieve in his political report at the ANC's elective conference.
