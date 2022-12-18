Politics

DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership

Deputy president declines nomination for ANC deputy president post

18 December 2022 - 02:49
ANC deputy president David Mabuza drinks tea during the nomination process on December 17 2022, at Nasrec during the 55th ANC National Conference.
ANC deputy president David Mabuza drinks tea during the nomination process on December 17 2022, at Nasrec during the 55th ANC National Conference.
Image: Alaister Russell

Deputy President David Mabuza is officially out of the top echelons of the ANC after he declined nomination to recontest for his position.

In a night of high drama and chaotic scenes, Mabuza declined his nomination after he was nominated from the floor.

However, an upset took place in the first deputy secretary position with Nomvula Mokonyane, who initially appeared to be running for the position uncontested, ended up facing a challenge after delegates from the Northern Cape nominated Tina Joemat-Pettersson from the floor. Joemat-Petterson's nomination was supported by the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, allowing her to reach the required threshold of 1109 nominations to make it the ballot.

Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in final battle for position of president

Outgoing president Cyril Ramaphosa will finally lock horns with former health minister Zweli Mkhize during the much anticipated ANC 55th National ...
News
2 hours ago

But intense negotiations for the position of deputy president clearly fell apart as none of the three names nominated from branches declined the contest.

Now current Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane, outgoing treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and justice Ronald Lamola are slugging it out for the position of deputy president.

There were no surprises for the position of national chairperson — the contest will be between Gwede Mantashe, David Masondo and Stan Mathabatha.

Mantashe is seeking re-election for the position while Masondo is an NEC member and Mathabatha leads the Limpopo province as its chairperson.

ANC elective conference: Chronicles of a conference contested

The goings-on at the ANC elective conference in just one day underline that the party is almost over.
Opinion & Analysis
3 hours ago

Mdumiseni Ntuli, Fikile Mbalula and Phumulo Masualle will fight it off for secretary-general.

Ntuli is a former provincial secretary of KwaZulu-Natal, Mbalula and Masualle are NEC members.

Cyril Ramaphosa's adviser Bejani Chauke, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and Ekurhuleni regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina will face off for treasurer general.

NEC member Gwen Ramakgopa's name was raised from the floor for the same position, she reached the threshold and will be on the ballot — making the position of treasurer the most contested in quantity.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape's suspended PEC member Andile Lungisa who was nominated for the treasurer position but later disqualified was raised from the floor — the ANC reaffirmed its barring and Lungisa will not be on the ballot.

NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu's was nominated from the floor, she accepted nomination however she failed to garner enough support from delegates at conference to appear on the ballot.

LISTEN | Ramaphosa heckled as ANC conference gets under way

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa struggled to make himself heard above former president Jacob Zuma's supporters on Friday as the party's 55th elective ...
Politics
1 day ago

A new position — created by the 55th national conference, that of a second deputy secretary-general saw ANC Women's League national coordinator Maropene Ramokgopa rise to contest. She will go against Western Cape's Ronalda Nalumango who co-ordinates the province's interim committee.

Voting will begin on Sunday morning.

MORE:

WATCH | Nominations and voting for top seven get under way at ANC elective conference

Delegates attending the ANC's 55th elective conference nominate and vote for the party's top seven office bearers at Nasrec in the south of ...
Politics
3 hours ago

‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at conference

Despite attempts by the ANC’s electoral committee to curb the practice, party leaders appear to have dished out cash to buy votes at the elective ...
News
3 hours ago

Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in final battle for position of president

Outgoing president Cyril Ramaphosa will finally lock horns with former health minister Zweli Mkhize during the much anticipated ANC 55th National ...
News
2 hours ago

ANC CONFERENCE DAY 1 WRAP | Will delegates buy Ramaphosa's story?

All the developments from day 1 of the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics
  2. LEAKED AUDIO | Sisulu 'shared notes' with EFF before Phala Phala vote Politics
  3. Ramaphosa favourite leader in the ANC top seven, Ipsos survey finds Politics
  4. WATCH | Rocky start for ANC conference as group tries to disrupt Ramaphosa's ... Politics
  5. 'Zuma wants to stop me from being re-elected,' says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech