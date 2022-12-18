Politics

LISTEN | ANC didn’t ask to be exempt from load-shedding, says Mabe

18 December 2022 - 15:57 By Paige Muller
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe briefs the media at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe briefs the media at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Listen here: 

A special load-shedding exemption “due to the presence of high security risk persons” at the ANC national conference has spared VIPs from blackouts at Nasrec, Johannesburg, according to a press release distributed by City Power. 

Initially when confronted with the question of whether the ANC had requested a special load-shedding exemption for their elective conference, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said they had not and to do so would constitute “state capture of a special type”. 

However, when confronted with a City Power press release, Mabe backtracked, saying the decision was not taken by the ANC but by SAPS. 

