Politics

LISTEN | It's voting day for the ANC — here is what you need to know

18 December 2022 - 12:18 By TIMESLIVE
ANC delegates nominating leaders from the floor as they gear for electing the new leadership that will lead the ANC for the next five years.
ANC delegates nominating leaders from the floor as they gear for electing the new leadership that will lead the ANC for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Listen here: 

Day 2 of the ANCs 55th elective conference ran until the early hours of Sunday as the party finalised its credential checks and floor nominations.

As day 3 begins, the party is gearing up to begin the voting process.

Sam Mkokeli, Business Day columnist and Arena Holdings contributor, outlines the outcomes of day 2 of the conference and breaks down what we anticipate from day 3. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LISTEN | ANC top 7 nominees finalised as NDZ declines nomination

The ANC will by Monday announce its new "top seven" leadership which will run the governing party.
Politics
3 hours ago

LIVE UPDATES | ANC delegates set to vote on day 3 of elective conference

Keep up to date with the latest developments as they happen on day 3 of the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Politics
6 hours ago

WATCH | Nominations finalised at ANC elective conference

Voting for ANC leadership positions is expected to get under way on Sunday morning following a chaotic evening of nominations on Saturday.
Politics
5 hours ago

With the ANC out of ideas, we need a national dialogue

SA is moving from the post-apartheid era to the post-ANC one, and we need a national dialogue on how to navigate it, writes Mike Siluma.
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

LISTEN | Cyril Ramaphosa blames senior ANC leaders for continued divisions

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has accused the party's national leaders for being behind deep divisions plaguing the governing-party.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  2. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics
  3. LEAKED AUDIO | Sisulu 'shared notes' with EFF before Phala Phala vote Politics
  4. Ramaphosa favourite leader in the ANC top seven, Ipsos survey finds Politics
  5. DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech