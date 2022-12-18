December 18 2022 - 07:14
WILLIAM GUMEDE | The ANC is in for a hard landing for which it and nothing else is to blame
Supporters, members and leaders of the ANC behave as if the governing party and those at its helm, in power since 1994, are not responsible for corruption, public service collapse and the breakdown of the rule of law.
It is almost as if party members see these matters, brought about under its watch, as having been created by another, invisible party. ANC leaders do not take responsibility for their or the party’s wrongdoing, or the consequences of their decisions, actions and policies. They cannot see that years of maintenance neglect, deployee-led incompetence and corruption have led to Eskom’s failure and the disintegration of infrastructure, public education, health and policing.
At the ANC’s national conference, taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg until Tuesday, there appears to be little accountability from the party for the failures that have collapsed state-owned companies and public services, and led to high levels of crime.
LIVE UPDATES | ANC delegates set to vote on day 3 of elective conference
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
December 18 2022 - 07:30
WATCH LIVE | Nominations continue, voting to get under way on day 3
Voting for ANC leadership positions is expected to get under way on Sunday morning following a chaotic evening of nominations on Saturday evening.
December 18 2022 - 07:22
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Living in the now will be the ANC’s greatest undoing
Ordinarily, outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter would be the obvious item for this space, given how often his resignation has been demanded here. But the all-important ANC elective conference got under way on Friday, unleashing endless possibilities.
The first big question facing the ruling party is whether Ramaphosa, of all leaders, is the person most likely to help the ANC garner the most votes in the 2024 general election. That his main opponent in the period leading to Nasrec was another shady character implicated in corruption told a terrifying story about a turn for the worse for Africa’s oldest liberation movement.
The unavoidable question this weekend for ANC delegates and their leadership is whether they appreciate the storm that’s about to hit their party. With Ramaphosa at the helm, it is clear the ANC will lose Gauteng, whose metro councils are led by opposition parties.
December 18 2022 - 07:19
HOGARTH | Ace and his garage band
The fear of missing out, what Hogarth’s younger colleagues call FOMO, got the better of Ace Magashule at this week's ANC conference. Because he is suspended, the once mighty and powerful Ace was not allowed to set foot in the ANC conference venue.
December 18 2022 - 07:12
Tricky policy problems loom for ANC after leadership elections
Nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, the energy crisis, a basic income grant (BIG) and the step aside rule are among issues expected to dominate discussions at the ANC conference once the leadership contest has been settled.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s outgoing national executive committee (NEC) is expected to come under heavy criticism from delegates for failure to implement policies adopted at the previous conference five years ago.
Some of them, such as the nationalisation of the Bank, are expected to be firmly back on the table.
December 18 2022 - 07:11
WATCH | Scenes from earlier this morning
December 18 2022 - 07:06
‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened
Despite attempts by the ANC’s electoral committee to curb the practice, party leaders appear to have dished out cash to buy votes at the elective conference.
One delegate who said he witnessed such incidents reported that some delegates were given R10,000 while others were offered jobs.
Penuel Maduna, 22, from Orange Farm, said money was exchanged from the beginning of the nomination process.
December 18 2022 - 07:04
Guard your tags, delegates warned amid fears of voting shenanigans
The stakes were so high at the ANC national conference ahead of the election of the party’s new leaders, security officials warned delegates to jealousy guard their accreditation tags following reports that rival factions were stealing them from each other.
Speculation was rife at the gathering that the tag-snatching racket was part of schemes by warring ANC factions to sabotage each other’s participation in the voting process.
Shortly after ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his opening address at the hotly contested congress, police officers in charge of security warned delegates, special guests and members of the media to make sure the accreditation credentials they hang around their necks were safe.
December 18 2022 - 07:01
MIKE SILUMA | With the ANC out of ideas, we need a national dialogue
The ANC’s national conference this weekend is arguably the most important in the party’s post-apartheid history. Not because the party will chart a brave new future for the country. Or suddenly come up with radical, practical solutions to the many problems facing us. Rather, the conference may mark the last time delegates meet while their party has exclusive control of the government.
Based on its steadily declining support since the highwater mark of 1994, the ANC’s domination of national politics seems destined to end come 2024.
December 18 2022 - 06:58
'We have to change course urgently': ANC fears becoming a rural party
The ANC fears it will be reduced to a “peri-urban and rural party” ahead of the 2024 national elections if it does not “change course urgently”.
And the governing party admits it has no “coherent strategy” to mobilise support in the suburbs and cities populated by the middle class, who have shunned the ANC in recent elections.
These concerns are expressed in the organisational report delivered by the party’s outgoing deputy president, David Mabuza, at the national conference in Johannesburg.
December 18 2022 - 06:56
CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Chronicles of a conference contested
He lies flat on the carpeted floor, out for the count. Men and women in party T-shirts walk around their fallen comrade, a hushed snore the only sign of life. They all carry a weary look, but are summoning whatever energy is left in their bodies to join the disorganised queues inside the box-sized hall of the Unisa Conference Centre in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg.
This is where the ANC is registering more than 4,000 delegates who will choose the party’s next leader.
The heat inside is unforgiving, no aircon in sight. It is 2.30pm, the conference at the Nasrec exhibition centre, some 7km away, was supposed to have started at 9am with a political address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
But as ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe told journalists during a walkabout of the conference main hall that morning, you can’t have a conference without delegates.
December 18 2022 - 06:47
ANC leadership contest will not affect economy, says Enoch Godongwana
The SA economy, including the financial markets, will withstand volatility coming out of the ANC's internal political contestation, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Saturday.
Speaking at a business briefing alongside the ANC national elective conference in Johannesburg, Godongwana said the leadership contest would not result in policy shocks, whoever won.
December 18 2022 - 06:43
'An abuse of process': Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against Zuma
Daggers have been drawn in an increasingly bitter battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, with the incumbent warning his predecessor to withdraw a summons to privately prosecute him by tomorrow or face legal action.
In a letter to Zuma from the state attorney, Ramaphosa warned him of a possible punitive costs order unless he retracts.
Ramaphosa, through the state attorney, told Zuma the sole purpose was to block him from being re-elected as ANC president at the ANC’s national conference.
