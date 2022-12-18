Calls to relocate parliament
EFF leader Julius Malema announced plans to introduce the Relocation of Parliament Bill, saying if it is adopted it would see parliament relocated from Cape Town to Tshwane.
In an explanatory memorandum gazetted, Malema said parliament’s current location creates problems for MPs, politicians and “broader society” wanting to participate in parliament’s legislative and oversight functions.
“Parliament is located in the farthest province from the majority of provinces, making it inaccessible to most South Africans, including MPs who spend a significant amount of time travelling to and from parliament,” Malema argued.
He said participation in parliamentary programmes is limited to individuals and institutions with financial resources and excludes those unable to travel to Cape Town.
“As a result, parliament and the government spend a lot of money on travel and lodging for MPs, the executive, the government, and state officials to keep colonial agreements that separate [the] administrative and legislative capital(s) in two cities by racist colonisers who excluded the majority of black people and still do so today,” he said.
The EFF proposal was welcomed by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who said relocating made sense.
“We have long taken a decision to relocate parliament to Gauteng, but not at the exploitation of dubious circumstances like burning down a building. Relocating makes financial and political sense,” Mbalula said.
The proposal was also met with a backlash from some politicians, including DA federal chairperson Helen Zille and former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, who questioned the financial, infrastructure, employment and constitutional implications of such a move.
A TimesLIVE poll on the topic found most readers (58%) said it would be a “waste” to move parliament.
“Why waste billions rebuilding what we already have?” they asked.
Rebuilding parliament ... but maybe not for long
Repairs and the reconstruction of parliament are expected to cost R2bn and take at least three years to complete.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana responded to pleas from parliament to allocate funds for its refurbishment after January’s devastating fire.
When he tabled his medium term budget policy statement in October, Godongwana said: “We are working closely with the presiding officers of parliament to restore and rebuild our parliament. Over the medium-term expenditure framework we have made allowance for approximately R2bn for rebuilding parliament.”
He also gave parliament R180m to immediately finance costs to secure temporary shelter for some of its sittings as the rebuild programme will take time to complete.
Initially, secretary to the national legislature Xolile George said the department of public works and infrastructure estimated it would cost R1.4bn to reconstruct the two most critical buildings.
He said another R600m was needed to replace damaged furniture, ICT infrastructure and other facilities.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said funds to restore parliament buildings would be paid directly to the legislature and not to the department of public works and infrastructure.
“We agreed with the minister that perhaps the transfer payment for this particular purpose should be given to parliament so parliament at the end of everything accounts for the spending of this allocation for the refurbishment of its institution,” she said.
Inside Malema's plan to move parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane
