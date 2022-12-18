The ANC's national elective conference has reached a critical milestone as delegates nominated their contenders for the top seven leadership positions.
Nominations carried on late into Saturday night, with several nominations from the conference floor.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who last week voted in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment, declined nomination for president.
Gwen Ramokgopa also declined nomination for the first deputy secretary-general position, but accepted the treasurer-general nomination.
Lindiwe Sisulu, who had initially hoped for a presidential nominations, was nominated for the position of treasurer-general but was not able to muster enough support from delegates on the floor.
WATCH | ANC conference day 2 wrap: Top 7 nominations and calls for change
The party has expanded its leadership from 6 to 7 positions, adding a second deputy secretary-general post
The ANC's national elective conference has reached a critical milestone as delegates nominated their contenders for the top seven leadership positions.
Nominations carried on late into Saturday night, with several nominations from the conference floor.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who last week voted in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment, declined nomination for president.
Gwen Ramokgopa also declined nomination for the first deputy secretary-general position, but accepted the treasurer-general nomination.
Lindiwe Sisulu, who had initially hoped for a presidential nominations, was nominated for the position of treasurer-general but was not able to muster enough support from delegates on the floor.
There was fierce contestation around the position of deputy secretary-general as the party for the first time looked to fill two positions. Nomvula Mokonyane was nominated for the first position and the second nominee, Febe Potgieter, declined nomination.
Mokonyane's supporters called for the nominations to be closed, saying she should be uncontested.
The Northern Cape then nominated Tina Joemat-Pettersson and the election officials allowed it — to the dismay of Mokonyane's supporters.
The ballot features the following nominees:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LIVE UPDATES | ANC delegates set to vote on day 3 of elective conference
WATCH | Nominations finalised at ANC elective conference
ANC conference credentials adopted, nominations to follow
ANC CONFERENCE DAY 2 WRAP | DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos