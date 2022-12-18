Politics

WATCH | ANC conference day 2 wrap: Top 7 nominations and calls for change

The party has expanded its leadership from 6 to 7 positions, adding a second deputy secretary-general post

18 December 2022 - 09:51 By TIMESLIVE

The ANC's national elective conference has reached a critical milestone as delegates nominated their contenders for the top seven leadership positions. 

Nominations carried on late into Saturday night, with several nominations from the conference floor.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who last week voted in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment, declined nomination for president.

Gwen Ramokgopa also declined nomination for the first deputy secretary-general position, but accepted the treasurer-general nomination. 

Lindiwe Sisulu, who had initially hoped for a presidential nominations, was nominated for the position of treasurer-general but was not able to muster enough support from delegates on the floor.

There was fierce contestation around the position of deputy secretary-general as the party for the first time looked to fill two positions. Nomvula Mokonyane was nominated for the first position and the second nominee, Febe Potgieter, declined nomination. 

Mokonyane's supporters called for the nominations to be closed, saying she should be uncontested.

The Northern Cape then nominated Tina Joemat-Pettersson and the election officials allowed it — to the dismay of Mokonyane's supporters.

The ballot features the following nominees:

  • President: Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize;
  • Deputy president: Ronald Lamola, Paul Mashatile and Oscar Mabuyane;
  • National chairperson: Gwede Mantashe, Stan Mathabatha and David Masondo;
  • Treasurer-general: Gwen Ramokgopa, Pule Mabe, Bejani Chauke and Mzwandile Masina;
  • Secretary-general: Fikile Mbalula, Phumulo Masualle and Mdumiseni Ntuli;
  • Deputy secretary-general: Nomvula Mokonyane vs Tina Joemat-Pettersson; and  
  • Second deputy secretary-general: Ronalda Nalumango vs Maropene Ramokgopa.

