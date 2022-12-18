Politics

WATCH LIVE | Nominations continue, voting to get under way on day 3 of ANC elective conference

18 December 2022 - 07:28

Voting for ANC leadership positions is expected to get under way on Sunday morning following a chaotic evening of nominations on Saturday evening.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LIVE UPDATES | ANC delegates set to vote on day 3 of elective conference

Keep up to date with the latest developments as they happen on day 3 of the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Politics
1 hour ago

DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership

In a night of high drama and chaotic scenes, Deputy President David Mabuza is officially out of the top echelons of the ANC after he declined ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Tricky policy problems loom for ANC after leadership elections

Nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, the energy crisis, a basic income grant and the step aside rule are among issues expected to dominate ...
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. LEAKED AUDIO | Sisulu 'shared notes' with EFF before Phala Phala vote Politics
  4. Ramaphosa favourite leader in the ANC top seven, Ipsos survey finds Politics
  5. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech