WATCH | Nominations and voting for top seven get under way at ANC elective conference

18 December 2022 - 00:05 By TimesLIVE

\

Delegates attending the ANC's 55th elective conference will on Saturday nominate and vote for the party's top seven office bearers at Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.

Day 1 of the conference commenced on Friday and was marred by delays and disruptions when party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the political report.

TimesLIVE

