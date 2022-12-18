Delegates attending the ANC's 55th elective conference will on Saturday nominate and vote for the party's top seven office bearers at Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.
Day 1 of the conference commenced on Friday and was marred by delays and disruptions when party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the political report.
WATCH | Nominations and voting for top seven get under way at ANC elective conference
