Politics

WATCH | 'Who said Ramaphosa can't be contested?': Lebogang Maile

18 December 2022 - 16:33
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Gauteng PEC member Lebogang Maile has defended a decision by a section of his province to rally behind Zweli Mkhize in his bid to oust ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former health minister Mkhize, who left his job under a cloud over the Digital Vibes corruption scandal last year, has emerged as a strong contender against Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national congress under way in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

The two are the only ANC top leaders to make it to the ballot after co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma declined nomination from the floor at the conference in the early hours of Sunday.

More than 4,000 delegates are scheduled to vote for a new ANC leadership on Sunday.

Maile spoke to journalists outside the media centre at Nasrec about the disappointment expressed by some delegates that some ANC structures from Gauteng — regarded as a Ramaphosa stronghold — were supporting Mkhize.

The Gauteng ANC is divided on the matter as some of its branches still prefer Ramaphosa for the position.

“It is not strange that president Ramaphosa is being contested, who said he can't be contested?” Maile said.

“President Mbeki was contested, with President Mandela there was an attempt in 1991 by Harry Gwala.

“It's not new in the ANC, so there's nothing wrong. It's not strange, it's not a big thing. There is no crisis that President Ramaphosa is being contested. There's no crisis,” he said.

“It is actually democracy in action. We are a kind of an organisation that when we are here [at conference], we are all equal.”

Gauteng has 465 voting delegates, ranking as the fourth biggest delegation at the conference.

LISTEN | ANC top 7 nominees finalised — NDZ declines nomination

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in battle for ANC presidency

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa finally locked horns with former health minister Zweli Mkhize during the much-anticipated ANC 55th national conference ...
Politics
17 hours ago

ANC conference credentials adopted, nominations to follow

The ANC national conference has adopted the credentials report, paving the way for nominations of the top seven officials to start after lengthy ...
Politics
19 hours ago

DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership

In a night of high drama and chaotic scenes, Deputy President David Mabuza is officially out of the top echelons of the ANC after he declined ...
Politics
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  2. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics
  3. LEAKED AUDIO | Sisulu 'shared notes' with EFF before Phala Phala vote Politics
  4. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  5. DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership Politics

Latest Videos

'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...