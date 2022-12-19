LISTEN | ANC top 7 led by Cyril Ramaphosa starts work immediately - what’s next at conference

Politics

19 December 2022 - 17:27
Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term as president of the ANC during the party's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec on Monday. From left are Maropene Ramokgopa, Nomvula Mokonyane, Fikile Mbalula, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, Paul Mashatile and Gwen Ramokgopa.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The new ANC top 7 announced on Monday that it will be a case of boots on the ground immediately.

Political analyst Dr Sithembile Mbete speaks on what’s to follow at the ANC elective conference at Nasrec and weighs in on the group elected to lead the ruling party.

Listen:

The ANC announced Cyril Ramaphosa as president, the deputy president is Paul Mashatile, the national chairperson is Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general is Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary-general is Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, while the new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.

The party is also due to elect a new national executive committee. The conference started on Friday and ends on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

