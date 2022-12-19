Politics

LISTEN | Gungubele, Mbete, Mapisa-Nqakula, Kubayi react to new leadership

We spoke to prominent party members about their take on the results of the 2022 ANC national conference

19 December 2022 - 19:05
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates his new deputy Paul Mashatile at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The governing party elected its top 7 leaders on Monday, and we spoke to prominent party members about their take on the leaders.

Listen to their reactions:

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, former deputy president Baleka Mbete, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi are thrilled about the composition of the new top brass.

“The future of the country is brighter now, I feel like a 12-year-old,” Gungubele said.

Contestation for the president role was between Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Ramaphosa came on top with 2,476 votes to Mkhize's 1,897.

“The ANC is strong, the ANC lives, the ANC leads,” said Mbete. She said there were confusing moments at the conference, but she is excited about the outcome.

TimesLIVE

