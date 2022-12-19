Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa has already proved he cannot save the ANC from itself

19 December 2022 - 14:39
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Listen here: 

Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president is a neutral indicator, according to political analyst and commentator Eusebius McKaiser. 

McKaiser believes Ramaphosa has already proven in his first term that he is unable to save the ANC from itself. 

Overall the race for the top position was tight. Former health minister Zweli Mkhize received 1,897 votes to Ramaphosa’s 2,476. As the rest of the room burst into applause for a relatively subdued Ramaphosa, the delegates from the KwaZulu-Natal branches were deathly quiet.

Since the beginning of the ANC’s 55th elective conference, questions have swirled around whether Ramaphosa could retain the top spot while in the shadow of the Phala Phala scandal and if his allies within the party could secure positions within the party’s incumbent NEC.

McKaiser outlines the relationships of the incumbent top seven and what those ties will mean for their reign.

