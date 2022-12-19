Politics

LIVE UPDATES | ANC top 7 voting results expected to be released on Monday

19 December 2022 - 06:22 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize supporters were debating and singing struggle songs in support of the two leaders running for presidency at the ANC 55th National Conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Theo Jeptha

December 19 2022 - 09:00

ANC delegates nominating leaders from the floor as they gear for electing the new leadership that will lead the ANC for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

December 19 2022 - 06:15

Results for ANC top 7 expected to be released on Monday

