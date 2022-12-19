Politics

LIVE UPDATES | New ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, Mokonyane, Maropene & Gwen Ramokgopa

19 December 2022 - 06:22 By TimesLIVE
The newly ANC top 7 from left, 2nd deputy secretary Maropene Ramokgopa, 1st deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane, secretary general Fikile Mbalula, national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, party president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and treasurer general, Gwen Ramokgopa.
Image: Amanda Khoza

December 19 2022 - 13:25

IN PICS | Delegates react to announcement of new ANC leaders

December 19 2022 - 12:51

December 19 2022 - 12:18

December 19 2022 - 12:11

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele says he’s so excited he feels like a child

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize supporters were debating and singing struggle songs in support of the two leaders running for presidency at the ANC 55th National Conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Theo Jeptha

December 19 2022 - 12:08

New ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, Mokonyane, Maropene Ramokgopa & Gwen Ramokgopa

December 19 2022 - 12:00

Chauke, Mabe, Masina lose treasurer-general race; Ramokgopa victorious

December 19 2022 - 11:57

JUST IN | Maropene Ramokgopa has been elected 2nd deputy secretary-general

December 19 2022 - 11:41

JUST IN | Nomvula Mokonyane elected ANC 1st deputy secretary-general

December 19 2022 - 11:40

Fikile Mbalula has been elected ANC secretary-general

December 19 2022 - 11:30

Mantashe back as national chairperson, Masondo & Mathabatha lose

December 19 2022 - 11:29

Mashatile wins deputy presidency race, Lamola & Mabuyane lose

December 19 2022 - 11:27

The NEC has officially been dissolved

December 19 2022 - 11:27

ANC top 7 results announcement

December 19 2022 - 10:47

ANC delegates enter plenary for the results announcement

December 19 2022 - 10:45

December 19 2022 - 09:00

ANC delegates nominating leaders from the floor as they gear for electing the new leadership that will lead the ANC for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

December 19 2022 - 06:15

Results for ANC top 7 expected to be released on Monday

