LIVE UPDATES | New ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, Mokonyane, Maropene & Gwen Ramokgopa
19 December 2022 - 06:22 By TimesLIVE
The newly ANC top 7 from left, 2nd deputy secretary Maropene Ramokgopa, 1st deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane, secretary general Fikile Mbalula, national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, party president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and treasurer general, Gwen Ramokgopa.
Image: Amanda Khoza
December 19 2022 - 13:25
IN PICS | Delegates react to announcement of new ANC leaders
December 19 2022 - 12:11
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele says he’s so excited he feels like a child
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize supporters were debating and singing struggle songs in support of the two leaders running for presidency at the ANC 55th National Conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Theo Jeptha
December 19 2022 - 12:08
New ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, Mokonyane, Maropene Ramokgopa & Gwen Ramokgopa
December 19 2022 - 12:00
Chauke, Mabe, Masina lose treasurer-general race; Ramokgopa victorious
December 19 2022 - 11:57
JUST IN | Maropene Ramokgopa has been elected 2nd deputy secretary-general
December 19 2022 - 11:41
JUST IN | Nomvula Mokonyane elected ANC 1st deputy secretary-general
December 19 2022 - 11:40
Fikile Mbalula has been elected ANC secretary-general
December 19 2022 - 11:30
Mantashe back as national chairperson, Masondo & Mathabatha lose
December 19 2022 - 11:29
Mashatile wins deputy presidency race, Lamola & Mabuyane lose
December 19 2022 - 11:27
The NEC has officially been dissolved
December 19 2022 - 11:27
ANC top 7 results announcement
December 19 2022 - 10:47
ANC delegates enter plenary for the results announcement
ANC delegates nominating leaders from the floor as they gear for electing the new leadership that will lead the ANC for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
December 19 2022 - 06:15
Results for ANC top 7 expected to be released on Monday
LIVE UPDATES | New ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, Mokonyane, Maropene & Gwen Ramokgopa
Image: Amanda Khoza
December 19 2022 - 13:25
IN PICS | Delegates react to announcement of new ANC leaders
December 19 2022 - 12:51
December 19 2022 - 12:18
December 19 2022 - 12:11
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele says he’s so excited he feels like a child
Image: Theo Jeptha
December 19 2022 - 12:08
New ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, Mokonyane, Maropene Ramokgopa & Gwen Ramokgopa
December 19 2022 - 12:00
Chauke, Mabe, Masina lose treasurer-general race; Ramokgopa victorious
December 19 2022 - 11:57
JUST IN | Maropene Ramokgopa has been elected 2nd deputy secretary-general
December 19 2022 - 11:41
JUST IN | Nomvula Mokonyane elected ANC 1st deputy secretary-general
December 19 2022 - 11:40
Fikile Mbalula has been elected ANC secretary-general
December 19 2022 - 11:30
Mantashe back as national chairperson, Masondo & Mathabatha lose
December 19 2022 - 11:29
Mashatile wins deputy presidency race, Lamola & Mabuyane lose
December 19 2022 - 11:27
The NEC has officially been dissolved
December 19 2022 - 11:27
ANC top 7 results announcement
December 19 2022 - 10:47
ANC delegates enter plenary for the results announcement
December 19 2022 - 10:45
December 19 2022 - 09:00
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
December 19 2022 - 06:15
Results for ANC top 7 expected to be released on Monday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos