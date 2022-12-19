Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa back for second term, Mkhize loses

19 December 2022 - 11:18 By TimesLIVE

The ANC's top 7 voting results will be announced on Monday at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

Lobbyists for Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa were both claiming victory as thousands of delegates queued to vote for the national party officials on Sunday.

LISTEN | Ramaphosa has already proven he cannot save the ANC from itself 

Mkhize has mounted a vicious campaign to challenge the incumbent Ramaphosa despite the former KwaZulu-Natal premier having earlier been endorsed by a single province against Ramaphosa’s eight. 

