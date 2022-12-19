The ANC's top 7 voting results will be announced on Monday at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
Lobbyists for Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa were both claiming victory as thousands of delegates queued to vote for the national party officials on Sunday.
LISTEN | Ramaphosa has already proven he cannot save the ANC from itself
WATCH | Ramaphosa back for second term, Mkhize loses
The ANC's top 7 voting results will be announced on Monday at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
Lobbyists for Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa were both claiming victory as thousands of delegates queued to vote for the national party officials on Sunday.
LISTEN | Ramaphosa has already proven he cannot save the ANC from itself
Mkhize has mounted a vicious campaign to challenge the incumbent Ramaphosa despite the former KwaZulu-Natal premier having earlier been endorsed by a single province against Ramaphosa’s eight.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | 'Who said Ramaphosa can't be contested?': Lebogang Maile
Mkhize gains ground with supporters claiming a dramatic upset will land him top ANC position
Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in battle for ANC presidency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos