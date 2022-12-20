Politics

POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa’s re-election will bring a renewal?

20 December 2022 - 13:30
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the party’s political report at its 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on December 16 2022. File photo.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the party’s political report at its 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on December 16 2022. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

While many have welcomed the re-election of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, some are wondering if he will take full advantage of his second chance and act on the renewal on which he campaigned. 

The contest to fill the ANC’s top seven positions ended with party president Cyril Ramaphosa emerging victorious over his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

He received 2,476 votes from branches compared with 1,897 for Mkhize.

The deputy president is Paul Mashatile, the national chairperson is Gwede Mantashe, Fikile Mbalula is secretary-general, the first deputy secretary-general is Nomvula Mokonyane, the second deputy secretary-general is Maropene Ramokgopa and the new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.

Earlier this week Ramaphosa suggested under his leadership the party had turned a new leaf to ethical leadership which made him eligible for a second term.

He said he would like to continue what he has started in renewing the ANC.

“The ANC is our political and ideological home. The task we face is to make the ANC the political home of all the South African people,” Ramaphosa said.

“As the renewal of the ANC continues to gather momentum, we have the utmost confidence we will restore the glory of our movement and regain the trust of the people.”

Keeping the ANC and SA on the correct path is my goal: Cyril Ramaphosa

The ANC conference starts on Friday to elect new leadership with President Cyril Ramaphosa contesting against former health minister Zweli Mkhize for ...
Politics
4 days ago

However, many people, including politicians, expressed doubt about the newly elected ANC top 7 renewing the party.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Ramaphosa’s election means nothing to the people of the country. 

“It is the same criminal syndicate looting South Africans to fill their pockets. The only way South Africa will prosper is if we remove this criminal organisation,” said Mashaba. 

He said now that Ramaphosa had secured his second term as president of the ANC and the country, he must honour his commitment by taking decisive action to root out corruption and address load-shedding and widespread unemployment.

“This elective result reaffirms our assertion that indeed there is no ‘good ANC’ or ‘bad ANC’. The ANC is a criminal enterprise, and our position has been vindicated by this latest development,” he said.

“South Africans deserve a president whose leadership is beyond reproach and after [former president] Jacob Zuma, now Cyril and the ANC top 7, it is clear ethical leadership cannot be found in the ANC.”

LISTEN | 'Less focus on unity, more on party renewal and governance for CR’, says expert

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to winning ANC presidency for 2nd time

It was a tense few minutes for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa as he left the stage to hear whether he'd retain his seat as party president.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Video of Ramaphosa and Zuma laughing together gets tongues wagging

The now-viral video was taken at the ANC national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, and comes after Zuma’s decision to privately prosecute ...
Politics
1 day ago

IN PICS | Meet the new ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, Mokonyane, Maropene Ramokgopa and Gwen Ramokgopa

Cyril Ramaphosa, Paul Mashatile, Gwede Mantashe, Fikile Mbalula, Nomvula Mokonyane, Maropene Ramokgopa and Gwen Ramokgopa are the newly elected ANC ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  2. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | ANC top 7 nominees finalised as NDZ declines nomination Politics
  4. DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership Politics
  5. Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in battle for ANC presidency Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election