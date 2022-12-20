'The only change at the top will be the names' — Mzansi reacts to ANC top 7

Many people, including politicians, have reacted on social media to the newly elected ANC top 7, with some expressing doubt about it renewing South Africa.

The race to fill the ANC’s top 7 positions ended with party president Cyril Ramaphosa emerging victorious against his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The deputy president is Paul Mashatile, the national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and the new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.

The ANC is also due to elect a new national executive committee.

Ramaphosa received 2,476 votes from branches compared with 1,897 for Mkhize.

After their bruising loss, Mkhize's campaign did not point fingers at leaders who appeared on their slate but won top positions with Ramaphosa.

Mkhize campaign chief lobbyist Simphiwe Bulose said they did not feel betrayed and would rally behind the newly elected leaders.

“When you are going for a conference, you fight tooth and nail for those you prefer to win — but after the conference is done and democracy has prevailed, you support the elected leadership,” said Bulose.