Deputy ministers who are on the firing line for not making the NEC cut include Dikeledi Magadzi, Alvin Botes, Sdumo Dlamini, Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Mcebisi Skwatsha.
Other deputy ministers who are not in the NEC are Philemon Mapulane, Magdeline Sotyu, Candith Mashego-Dlamini, John Jeffery, Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.
Another job that hangs in the balance is that of National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula who did not get enough votes to make NEC.
After the ANC failed to have a 50/50 gender-balanced conference in terms of the delegates that attended the national conference, the gender parity was achieved in the NEC make-up.
New female entrants into the powerful structure include ANCYL task team convenor and coordinator Nonceba Mhlauli and Joy Maimela.
The duo also meet the "generational mix" criteria which has been a call for ANC to infuse young leaders in high leadership structures.
Others who have benefitted from the push for young leaders include SA Student Congress (Sasco) product Zuko Godlimpi, former KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and ex-MEC of public works in the Eastern Cape Babalo Madikizela.
Former president Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko was also voted into the NEC for the first time.
The shock element in the NEC outcomes are senior leaders of the ANC and its alliance partners who did not make the cut having served in the previous structure.
They include Jeff Radebe, Joel Netshitendze, Tito Mboweni, Tony Yengeni, Derek Hanekom, Zingiswa Losi and Sfiso Buthelezi among others.
Mathole Motshekga, Siyabonga Cwele, Mildrend Oliphant, Susan Shabangu, Thokozile Xasa, Nomaindia Mfeketo, Candith Mashigo, Rejoice Mabhudafhasi, Sylvia Lucas and Ayanda Dlodlo were also voted out of the NEC.
This while some controversial characters such as Bathabile Dlamini and Andile Lungisa made it to the new NEC.
Cabinet reshuffle imminent after more than a dozen ministers, deputies fail to make NEC cut
Senior leaders voted out in favour of young blood
Image: Theo Jeptha
A cabinet reshuffle by president Cyril Ramaphosa is imminent after more than a dozen ministers and deputy ministers were not voted into the governing party's decision-making body between conferences – the national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday.
Making it into the list historically has advantaged one to be appointed into cabinet.
Becoming an NEC member does not guarantee one a job in the cabinet but the culture was normalised after the ANC national conference in Polokwane in 2007 which said it was preferable that those in political office in government and parliament should be NEC members.
This time around, with a change from the top with the country's deputy president David Mabuza not making the cut, it is inevitable that Ramaphosa will be making changes.
Mabuza is likely to get the chop in favour of newly-elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Others likely to also be sacked include ministers Naledi Pandor, Pravin Gordhan, Nathi Mthethwa, Blade Nzimande, Thulas Nxesi and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane who have all been voted out of the NEC.
Pandor is the minister of international relations and cooperation while Gordhan is the political head of public enterprises whereas Mthethwa is the boss at sports, arts and culture with Nzimande at the helm of the department of higher education, science and innovation.
Nxesi is the minister of employment and labour while he has also been acting at public service and administration with Nkoana-Mashabane as the minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities.
