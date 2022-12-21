“Cyril Ramaphosa must know winning the ANC conference doesn’t mean anything. We will still come for him.”
This is according to EFF leader Julius Malema, who was speaking at the party’s people’s assembly in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Weighing in on the election of the ANC’s top brass, Malema said President Ramaphosa will not finish his second term and the EFF will make sure of that.
“You’ve taken that thing with a big nose and made him a leader. They chose him. Again he has beaten Zweli Mkhize. He must know winning means nothing. Whether he likes it or not, he will not finish his second term,” said Malema.
“We will fight with him. Even in parliament, we are going to say ‘from today this guy is a delinquent president’. We mean a delinquent president will have no peace in parliament. We are going to fight him until he resigns because how can you sleep on a dollar mattress while people do not have water?”
Malema vows to fight 'delinquent' Ramaphosa until he resigns
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Malema: ‘Ramaphosa has become the enemy of what for so long defined his legacy’
According to Malema, the ANC has hurt South Africans more than white people did under apartheid.
“Whites were better than the ANC because they did not know us. When they don’t care about us it does not hurt as much as when it is done by people who know us,” he said.
“The ANC should have known our pain much better than the whites. That’s why we say they are worse because their clap hits us harder.”
Malema said the EFF will begin its election campaign for the 2024 national elections as early as next year.
“We need to go and fight this ANC. We must make sure this ANC doesn’t win in 2024.
“We have an appointment with 2024 like the political generation had an appointment with 1994. History will be made in 2024 when we bring down the government of those who sold out black people.”
