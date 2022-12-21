Phumulo Masualle, who was defeated by Fikile Mbalula for the position of secretary-general, has made the NEC cut, along with Zweli Mkhize, defeated by Cyril Ramaphosa in his bid to become party president.
Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina, who also lost their attempt at controlling the ANC purse, have also made it.
Mkhize returns to NEC, Gordhan out in the cold
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is among the high-profile ANC leaders who failed to make it into the party's powerful structure, the national executive committee.
His name was not among the newly elected NEC members announced on Wednesday by electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe.
THE FULL LIST OF ANC ADDITIONAL NEC
Phumulo Masualle, who was defeated by Fikile Mbalula for the position of secretary-general, has made the NEC cut, along with Zweli Mkhize, defeated by Cyril Ramaphosa in his bid to become party president.
Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina, who also lost their attempt at controlling the ANC purse, have also made it.
MORE
JUSTICE MALALA | No Mr Nice Guy, Ramaphosa! Stop smiling with battle-ready insurgents
LISTEN | Ramaphosa has already proved he cannot save the ANC from itself
Electoral committee ‘used to purge people’: Bathabile Dlamini on her NEC exit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos