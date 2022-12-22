Politics

ActionSA calls for Durban beaches to be closed pending probe into triple drowning tragedy

22 December 2022 - 13:40
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Three people died when a rip current swept away bathers on Saturday. File photo.
Three people died when a rip current swept away bathers on Saturday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Leon Swart

ActionSA has called for all Durban beaches to be closed pending investigation into the drowning tragedy that claimed three lives at Durban’s North Beach on Saturday.

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the eThekwini municipality had failed to put in place measures to avoid a recurrence of the incident.

“In a leaked report, the city’s integrity and investigation unit received an anonymous complaint alleging irregular appointment of a service provider, Lifesaving South Africa, a non-profit organisation used by the municipality to train lifeguards,” he said.

“It was brought forward that the NPO was not accredited by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa), Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA), nor the department of labour.”

Opposition parties want eThekwini to probe and pay for beach tragedy

Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have called for a probe into the circumstances that led to three people drowning at Durban's North Beach on ...
News
2 days ago

Mncwango said the report concluded the lifeguard certificates issued by Lifesaving SA did not meet the standards of the department of labour and should therefore should be considered invalid.

“The report recommended appointing an accredited service provider,” he said.

“With these recent findings, it has become evident that incompetence in the eThekwini municipality runs deep. However, the municipality did not adhere to its own recommendations — and for this reason ActionSA strongly advocates for the closure of beaches while we await investigation findings, to avoid putting more lives at risk.

“ActionSA will work tirelessly to uproot incompetence within the municipality.”

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE the city did not have time to entertain ActionSA’s call.

“We are very busy attending to the needs of thousands of visitors that are in our city. We do not have time to entertain frivolous statements that seek to distract us from this important responsibility we are discharging for our tourism.”

Lifesaving SA said it would respond to the report’s allegations on Thursday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN premier calls for full investigation into Durban beach drowning tragedy

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called for a full investigation into a drowning incident that claimed three lives on Saturday at North ...
News
4 days ago

eThekwini dismisses voice note on 'fake drownings' at beaches south of Durban

The eThekwini municipality on Tuesday dismissed an “alarmist” WhatsApp voice note claiming there have been drownings at beaches south of the city.
News
2 days ago

Pygmy sperm whale stranding baffles Cape marine boffins

Two of the whales died of natural causes, and the remaining two were euthanised
News
19 hours ago

Father and son divers rescued after going missing on KZN south coast

An extensive search ended in success when a father and son were found safe after they went missing while scuba diving on the KwaZulu-Natal south ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Divisive songs soil our reputation, say ANC veterans Politics
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  4. How Cyril outmanoeuvred his opponents Politics
  5. RECORDED | New ANC leadership addresses elective conference before adjournment Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election