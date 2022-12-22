ActionSA calls for Durban beaches to be closed pending probe into triple drowning tragedy

Mncwango said the report concluded the lifeguard certificates issued by Lifesaving SA did not meet the standards of the department of labour and should therefore should be considered invalid.
ActionSA has called for all Durban beaches to be closed pending investigation into the drowning tragedy that claimed three lives at Durban’s North Beach on Saturday.
ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the eThekwini municipality had failed to put in place measures to avoid a recurrence of the incident.
“In a leaked report, the city’s integrity and investigation unit received an anonymous complaint alleging irregular appointment of a service provider, Lifesaving South Africa, a non-profit organisation used by the municipality to train lifeguards,” he said.
“It was brought forward that the NPO was not accredited by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa), Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA), nor the department of labour.”
Opposition parties want eThekwini to probe and pay for beach tragedy
Mncwango said the report concluded the lifeguard certificates issued by Lifesaving SA did not meet the standards of the department of labour and should therefore should be considered invalid.
“The report recommended appointing an accredited service provider,” he said.
“With these recent findings, it has become evident that incompetence in the eThekwini municipality runs deep. However, the municipality did not adhere to its own recommendations — and for this reason ActionSA strongly advocates for the closure of beaches while we await investigation findings, to avoid putting more lives at risk.
“ActionSA will work tirelessly to uproot incompetence within the municipality.”
Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE the city did not have time to entertain ActionSA’s call.
“We are very busy attending to the needs of thousands of visitors that are in our city. We do not have time to entertain frivolous statements that seek to distract us from this important responsibility we are discharging for our tourism.”
Lifesaving SA said it would respond to the report’s allegations on Thursday afternoon.
