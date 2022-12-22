Defence minister Thandi Modise is on Thursday briefing the media on benefits for military veterans.
Deputy President David Mabuza announced in November the military veterans' pension fund had been approved and payments would be made as soon as December.
Director-general of defence and military veterans Irene Mpolweni said R37m would be made available in the 2022/23 financial year.
A further R102m would be available in the 2023/24 financial year and R109m in 2024/25.
Mabuza and representatives from the department met a large group of veterans in the Western Cape, many of whom said they were frustrated by delays in accessing pensions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Defence minister Thandi Modise briefs media on benefits for military veterans
Defence minister Thandi Modise is on Thursday briefing the media on benefits for military veterans.
Deputy President David Mabuza announced in November the military veterans' pension fund had been approved and payments would be made as soon as December.
Director-general of defence and military veterans Irene Mpolweni said R37m would be made available in the 2022/23 financial year.
A further R102m would be available in the 2023/24 financial year and R109m in 2024/25.
Mabuza and representatives from the department met a large group of veterans in the Western Cape, many of whom said they were frustrated by delays in accessing pensions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Deploying the SANDF to help protect Eskom’s assets is 'too little, too late'
EDITORIAL | It’s Eskom’s internal problems that need combating
WATCH | Military veterans to start getting pensions by the end of the year, says department
Five SANDF members killed in collision with tree in Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos