Politics

WATCH LIVE | Defence minister Thandi Modise briefs media on benefits for military veterans

22 December 2022 - 11:39 By TimesLIVE

Defence minister Thandi Modise is on Thursday briefing the media on benefits for military veterans.

Deputy President David Mabuza announced in November the military veterans' pension fund had been approved and payments would be made as soon as December.

Director-general of defence and military veterans Irene Mpolweni said R37m would be made available in the 2022/23 financial year. 

A further R102m would be available in the 2023/24 financial year and R109m in 2024/25. 

Mabuza and representatives from the department met a large group of veterans in the Western Cape, many of whom said they were frustrated by delays in accessing pensions.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Deploying the SANDF to help protect Eskom’s assets is 'too little, too late'

Instead of patrolling neighbourhoods, the army should have been protecting power stations during lockdown, says energy expert Lungile Mashele﻿.
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | It’s Eskom’s internal problems that need combating

If Eskom requires defence force protection, so be it, but it will not help solve the corruption issue
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

WATCH | Military veterans to start getting pensions by the end of the year, says department

Deputy president David Mabuza has announced the military veterans pension fund has been approved and payments will be made as soon as December.
News
1 month ago

Five SANDF members killed in collision with tree in Mpumalanga

Five members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were killed when  their vehicle collided with a tree on Saturday in Mpumalanga.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Divisive songs soil our reputation, say ANC veterans Politics
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  4. How Cyril outmanoeuvred his opponents Politics
  5. RECORDED | New ANC leadership addresses elective conference before adjournment Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election