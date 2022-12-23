Politics

They did what?! Five talked about political moments this year

23 December 2022 - 13:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has scrapped the changes made to the ministerial handbook. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has scrapped the changes made to the ministerial handbook. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

This year started hopeful with fewer Covid-19 cases and the lifting of the state of disaster, but quickly proved to be a challenging one as South Africa was plunged into load-shedding. 

While trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel, politicians had the country doing a double-take over what made headlines. 

Here are some of the talked about political moments. 

No load-shedding for ministers

The country was up in arms that homes of ministers in Bryntirion Estate, Pretoria, were exempt from power cuts. 

This is because of legislation keeping the lights on at the Union Buildings which shares a substation with the estate. Not all ministers live on the estate.

According to the department of public works and infrastructure, in the City of Cape Town only the president and deputy president’s houses remain lit during load-shedding. 

“As for ministerial houses, they experience the effects of load-shedding like everybody else in the neighbourhood as per the municipal load-shedding schedule.”

Are there areas where the lights don’t go out ? Here’s where people think hotspots free of load-shedding are

Which areas do you know of that are basically load-shedding free?
News
3 months ago

Free electricity and water 

Government drew criticism over the reported free electricity and water for ministers and their deputies. This was after the ministerial handbook was amended to remove a cap on municipal utilities for ministers and deputy ministers. 

The amendment sparked backlash from opposition parties, civil society and citizens on social media.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the public works department was responsible for providing water and electricity to state-owned residences.

“Those properties used [by ministers and deputy ministers] remain the property of the state. Their upkeep is overseen by the department. This includes paying for water and electricity. We would like to assure South Africans that the private properties of members of the executive remain their responsibility, their upkeep, including water and electricity,” said Williams

Here's government's response to 'free electricity and water for ministers' backlash

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the public works department is responsible for providing water and electricity to state-owned residences.
Politics
2 months ago

Scrapping the handbook amendments 

President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrew the amendments after the backlash. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “President Ramaphosa has ordered the withdrawal of the presidential minute on the executive members’ guide, commonly known as the ministerial handbook, for 2022. The withdrawal will give effect to the 2019 version of the guide, pending a review.

“President Ramaphosa acknowledges and appreciates the public sentiments on the matter. However, the impression created that the amendments were conducted in secrecy and to avoid public scrutiny is false,” Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa scraps ministerial handbook amendments — here are some of the perks ministers will be losing

Are you celebrating the withdrawal of the latest changes to the ministerial handbook?
Politics
2 months ago

3% salary increase for government officials

Ministers salary increases also caused a buzz, with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) saying they were unfair to struggling public service workers.

Ramaphosa accepted recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers to increase salaries of politicians and other government officials by 3%.

Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said this would widen the wage gap.

“We should be asking if we want this huge wage gap where ministers earn R200,000 a month whereas a cleaner, if they are lucky, will earn that in a year,” he said. 

Productivity and output of public office bearers and public servants could not be compared.

“Have politicians been productive? Under their watch government is being run into the ground. State capture and corruption is ballooning; state-owned enterprises [are] collapsing and municipalities are being destroyed by mismanagement and corruption. Society is paying the price of the state,” he said. 

Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for government officials — here’s what they earn now

Ministers will earn R2,473,682 annually, while deputy ministers’ salaries will be R2,037,129.
Politics
6 months ago

Fuel increases

Runaway oil prices and steep fuel levies had South Africans paying more than R26/l for petrol this year.

Government announced a temporary suspension of the general fuel levy in the middle of the year, but as a cost of living crisis enveloped the nation we asked if government should do more to protect citizens from fuel price increases.

“To mitigate the impact of escalating fuel prices I hereby table the following proposal which will be included in the 2022 Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendments of [the] Revenue Laws Bill for consideration by this house [National Assembly],” finance minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament. 

“A temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of R1.50/l  from April 6 to May 31. This will reduce the levy for petrol from R3.85/l  to R2.35. The levy on diesel will be reduced from R3.70/l  to R2.20,” he said. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

No commission will be paid to ‘facilitate’ partial sale of SA’s crude oil reserves

The sale has highlighted the absence of a fuel stocks policy despite a 2007 commission of inquiry recommendation
News
3 months ago

Ramaphosa takes a swipe at his predecessor Thabo Mbeki over social compact

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the sixth national policy conference to hit back at former president Thabo Mbeki who criticised him for not ...
Politics
4 months ago

WATCH | Motorists can relate to this funny advert after petrol price increase

King Price's latest advert makes light of the petrol price hike and how things could change if it keeps increasing.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  2. We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair Politics
  3. Ramaphosa under pressure to reshuffle cabinet Politics
  4. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  5. Divisive songs soil our reputation, say ANC veterans Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election