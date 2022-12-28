Politics

LISTEN | SA politics that dominated 2022

Phalatse, Zuma, Malema and Steenhuisen among those who hogged headlines

28 December 2022 - 09:28
Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa contested for the ruling party's presidency. File photo.
Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa contested for the ruling party's presidency. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Listen here: 

There’s never a dull moment in South African politics.

Local government issues dominated the headlines with the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni mayors facing the axe.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane staged a comeback by starting a new party, and the governing party elected its new leadership.

The state capture inquiry report was finally released and it tainted some politicians, giving their opponents something to poke them about.

Those fingered for alleged state capture were not the only ones whose images were tainted.

The theft of cash at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo had everyone talking and weighing in about his integrity.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, former president Jacob Zuma, EFF leader Julius Malema and DA leader John Steenhuisen are among those who dominated the news.

