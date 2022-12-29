If R350,000 is a little outside your price range, you can catch a game with a premier or ministers for R75,000.
POLL | Would you pay R350k to play golf with the president?
Image: Esa Alexxander
If one of your New Year's resolutions is to take up golf and you are dreaming of teeing off with the president, you might want to save up.
The ANC this week shared info about the Presidential Golf Day on January 6 at the Bloemfontein Golf Course. It is part of the activities leading up to its January 8 anniversary celebrations.
The event comes with a registration/green fees of R2,500 per player.
It also has packages, including a four-ball with the president, for R350,000.
While some were keen to slash the cash to be next to the president, others said the price was a little steep.
If R350,000 is a little outside your price range, you can catch a game with a premier or ministers for R75,000.
Playing a four-ball with a national executive committee member will cost R75,000, while playing with provincial executive committee members will cost R50,000.
A four-ball with a mayor costs R20,000 and a normal four-ball will set you back R10,000.
Sponsorship packages range from R100,000 to R10,000.
The ANC said the packages were “tailored to meet the players' needs and sponsors”.
