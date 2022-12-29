Politics

R350k to play golf with the president: ANC golf day gets tongues wagging

'Why don't the ANC host a national Eskom day to solve the power issue?' said one social media user

29 December 2022 - 09:20
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
An ANC golf day event has got tongues wagging.
An ANC golf day event has got tongues wagging.
A golf day hosted by the ANC has been slammed by many on social media, with calls for the ruling party to instead prioritise solving service delivery issues and the power crisis.

The party posted an invitation for the Presidential Golf Day to be hosted on Friday January 6 at the Bloemfontein Golf Course. It forms part of the activities leading up to its January 8 anniversary celebration.

“The golf day will involve the golfers, leaders of the ANC, ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MECs and executive mayors.

“We have designed a package for players/golfers and sponsorship. These packages are tailored to meet the players' needs and sponsors,” the party said of the event.

The event comes with a registration/green fees of R2,500 per player.

To tee off with the president on a four-ball costs R350,000, while playing with premiers and ministers will cost R75,000.

Having a four-ball with an NEC member will set you back R75,000, while playing with PEC members will cost R50k. A four-ball with a mayor costs R20,000 and a normal four-ball will set you back R10,000.

The first tee-off time is 9.30am and a dinner and prize-giving at the clubhouse will follow immediately after the game.

Sponsorship packages range from R10k to R100k.

While some were keen to tee off, others were taken aback by the costs. Here are some of the reactions online:

