Politics

Difficult five years ahead for ANC rogue elements as conference affirms step-aside rule

Drumbeat of defeat for Ramaphosa's opponents at ANC's 55th national elective conference

06 January 2023 - 10:15 By Kgothatso Madisa and Mawande AmaShabalala
President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the late former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane during a wreath laying ceremony at his grave site in Maokeng, Free State this week. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the late former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane during a wreath laying ceremony at his grave site in Maokeng, Free State this week. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi.

The ANC’s 55th national conference has resolved to keep the controversial step-aside rule that has caused severe divisions in the party.

This while the drubbing of those opposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership continued as the second leg of the conference came to a close in the wee hours of Friday in Mangaung, Bloemfontein.

Ramaphosa has emerged as the biggest winner after the conference, thumping his opponents by clinching a second term and further packing the highest decision-making body between conference, the national executive committee (NEC), with his allies.

With the affirmation of the step-aside rule, Ramaphosa will continue to deal with rogue elements for the next five years.

The rule not only demands that those criminally charged vacate their positions in the party and government but also bars them from contesting leadership positions.

The biggest casualty of the rule in the 2017-2022 term has been former secretary-general Ace Magashule, whose political career looks doomed as he appears nowhere in the leadership structures.

LISTEN | Cyril Ramaphosa officially closes the ANC’s national conference

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party needs to focus on ensuring resolutions taken at its 55th national conference are implemented.
Politics
2 days ago

Rapporteur on organisational renewal Fasiha Hassan said the conference understood complaints from those who argue the rule is against the principle of natural justice, but said a different standard must be expected from ANC leaders as the governing party.

“We cannot, as a governing party, ask for the trust of our people while deploying people charged with serious crimes, and ultimately the conference has urged the NEC to ensure the regulations be implemented uniformly, impartially, consistently, fairly and not be used to fight factional battles.

“The intention behind the step-aside resolution is to rebuild trust. It's not to replicate the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), it's not to replace the criminal justice system. It's to say we, as an organisation, acknowledge there are issues we feel internally we need to be dealing with it. Why? Because we are leaders of society.”

Cases of those affected by the rule will be reviewed after six months to check whether the NPA has made progress, the conference decided.

This was not to put pressure on the NPA as the party acknowledges its independence, but to ensure fairness in the ANC’s internal processes, Hassan said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

LISTEN | Build an economy that serves all South Africans: Ramaphosa reveals plans

MORE:

State must sharpen its instruments to confront racism, says David Makhura

The ANC has resolved it may need to have a look at its policies that deal with racism because white supremacy will not be tolerated.
Politics
2 days ago

POLL | Do you believe ANC branches have been captured?

Have ANC branches become weak, or are they the best-functioning part of the party?
Politics
3 days ago

ANC to hold special NEC meeting

The newly elected ANC national executive committee led by president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet for the first time on Friday to finalise the ...
Politics
3 days ago

Has ‘The Cat’ run out of his many lives?

The ANC is discussing David Mabuza's future as the country's deputy president after he was not elected as the party's deputy president at its 55th ...
Politics
3 days ago

Ramaphosa calls for discipline as part 2 of ANC conference gets under way

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has cracked the whip, calling on party members to exercise discipline as the second part of the party’s 55th national ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  2. If Ramaphosa resigns, the ANC will lose a fifth of votes: poll Politics
  3. PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state' Politics
  4. Zuma: 'No improper motive in prosecuting Ramaphosa' Politics
  5. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election