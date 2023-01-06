Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state'

06 January 2023 - 15:13
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale argues that the inefficient manner in which the recent ANC conference was run, and the strategic error of allocating most of the time to leadership elections rather than to a deep examination of ideas and policies, is evidence that the ANC is unable to fix itself. File photo.
Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale argues that the inefficient manner in which the recent ANC conference was run, and the strategic error of allocating most of the time to leadership elections rather than to a deep examination of ideas and policies, is evidence that the ANC is unable to fix itself. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale joins Eusebius McKaiser to discuss his recent opinion piece in which he argued the ANC cannot fix itself. Instead, he believes business is South Africa’s last hope.

Join the discussion: 

The discussion starts with an analysis of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference. McKaiser invites Mohale to comment on the new top seven leadership and the party’s highest decision-making structure, the national executive committee.

Mohale argues that the inefficient manner in which the conference was run, and the strategic error of allocating most of the time to leadership elections rather than a deep examination of ideas and policies, is evidence that the ANC is unable to fix itself. He expands on this diagnosis in the conversation with podcast host, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst McKaiser.

Mohale concedes many ANC policy resolutions have a social justice character. Unfortunately, lack of good governance, implementation and effective political leadership result in the dire socio-economic data we currently have, he says. This makes the country susceptible to unrest, as happened in July 2021.

McKaiser tests Mohale’s claim that business can fill many of the gaps left by the captured state. He suggests to Mohale that state capture is public servants and politicians on one hand, and business on the other, preying on the public. Mohale concedes this but tries to make the case for why business may do better.

Most of the latter part of the episode is an exchange about whether business can be trusted with a social agenda that goes beyond maximising shareholder value.

Whether Mohale’s critique of the ANC and his qualified defence of business is compelling is for listeners of Eusebius on TimesLIVE to decide for themselves.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | 'I'm married to an Indian woman so I'm not racist'

In this edition of 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', Eusebius McKaiser is joined by founding CEO of Diversi-T Terry Oakley-Smith to examine antiracism issues.
Ideas
1 day ago

PODCAST | Racism is racism — media coverage of Maselspoort racist attack is too tame

Eusebius McKaiser argues and explains how certain frameworks chosen by reporters, subeditors, and editors unwittingly water down the seriousness of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa has already proved he cannot save the ANC from itself

Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president is a neutral indicator, according to political analyst and commentator Eusebius McKaiser.
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | ANC’s top 7 is neither a win for the party nor SA

Eusebius McKaiser talks to Sam Mkokeli and Sabelo Skiti about the new leadership
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa slams Magashule for ‘capturing’ ANC branches in Free State Politics
  2. Has ‘The Cat’ run out of his many lives? Politics
  3. ‘Let’s slaughter one Ankole for a braai’ — Holomisa and Malema join in well ... Politics
  4. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  5. The big political battles that will spill into 2023 Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election