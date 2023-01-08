“It was such a shameful act to see old white men trying to throttle these young men and to drown them in a pool under water, the most shameful act to perpetrate against young boys like these and that is why they are my guests,” Ramaphosa said.
“I thank you boys, stay strong and not be afraid of white people they no longer have power, their project of apartheid is over.”
Ramaphosa said there was no space for racists in South Africa and those who had not reformed must immediately vacate the country.
“We commend you, and say what happened to you should not deter you. You must be strong as young men, the message I want to give to you is that the spirit of our forebears who fought against the apartheid system must fill you with courage as it does all of us,” he said.
“But we also want to send clear message to those in our country who still want to perpetuate racism, and we say today we do not want racists here in South Africa.”
“We honour these young men, we thank them and we also thank their parents for having stood firm to make sure that they resist the racist acts and practices being perpetrated against them.”
Apartheid is over, don’t be afraid of white people, says Ramaphosa
Says racists should vacate SA
Image: ANC/Twitter
Apartheid is over, don’t be afraid of white people.
This was the strong message ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa sent to the Nakedi brothers who fought off racist attacks at a swimming pool in the Free State on Christmas day.
Ramaphosa hailed the Nakedi brothers for standing up to their attackers at the Maselspoort Resort saying their actions were courageous.
The two brothers, aged 15 and 18, were allegedly attacked by several older white men for swimming in a pool they claimed was only reserved for white people.
Ramaphosa invited the brothers as his special guests at the ANC’s 111 birthday celebrations in Mangaung.
He said the courage they showed in fighting back against such a shameful act was commendable as the time for racist white people was over.
‘South Africans get distracted by the race debate’: Mayor Christopher Pappas sets tongues wagging
“It was such a shameful act to see old white men trying to throttle these young men and to drown them in a pool under water, the most shameful act to perpetrate against young boys like these and that is why they are my guests,” Ramaphosa said.
“I thank you boys, stay strong and not be afraid of white people they no longer have power, their project of apartheid is over.”
Ramaphosa said there was no space for racists in South Africa and those who had not reformed must immediately vacate the country.
“We commend you, and say what happened to you should not deter you. You must be strong as young men, the message I want to give to you is that the spirit of our forebears who fought against the apartheid system must fill you with courage as it does all of us,” he said.
“But we also want to send clear message to those in our country who still want to perpetuate racism, and we say today we do not want racists here in South Africa.”
“We honour these young men, we thank them and we also thank their parents for having stood firm to make sure that they resist the racist acts and practices being perpetrated against them.”
LISTEN | Five ANC urgent priorities for 2023 ‘to put citizens' interests first’
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
State must sharpen its instruments to confront racism, says David Makhura
'He's going to speak about racism at Maselspoort because he's in Sarafina': Outrage over Somizi commentary gig
Put SA first instead of own interests, says Ramaphosa
“Workers are tired — get your act together,” Cosatu warns ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos