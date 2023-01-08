Politics

LISTEN | Five ANC 'urgent priorities' in 2023 ‘to put citizens' interests first’

08 January 2023 - 16:51
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the ANC birthday bash at the Dr Molemela stadium in Mangaung, in the Free State. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the ANC birthday bash at the Dr Molemela stadium in Mangaung, in the Free State. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa made several promises regarding load-shedding, the economy and land among other issues at the ANC's 111th anniversary celebration in Mangaung on Sunday based on its list of priority tasks for 2023.

Listen to the president:

Eradicating corruption, ending load-shedding, expropriating land and building an inclusive economy are some of the party’s plans for this year.

Ramaphosa sent a strong message regarding ANC renewal, saying all members would have to come to the party.

He said renewal of the party was non-negotiable and every member was expected to support the call.

The party delivered its January 8 statement at the celebration, outlining its plans for the ensuing year. The theme for 2023 is: “The year of decisive action to advance the people's interests and renew our movement.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Apartheid is over, don’t be afraid of white people, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa hailed the Nakedi brothers for standing up to their attackers at the Maselspoort Resort saying their actions were courageous.
Politics
14 hours ago

Put SA first instead of own interests, says Ramaphosa

An end to load-shedding, increasing employment and investment and deepening empowerment and transformation is what the ruling party promises.
Politics
16 hours ago

'There’s no room for those who sow seeds of division,' warns Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has made it clear that those seeking to divide the party will be left out in the cold as the party forges ahead with ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa delivers ANC January 8 statement

The ANC’s January 8 statement, issued on the anniversary of the founding of South Africa’s oldest existing political formation, is an important ...
Politics
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  2. If Ramaphosa resigns, the ANC will lose a fifth of votes: poll Politics
  3. PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state' Politics
  4. Zuma: 'No improper motive in prosecuting Ramaphosa' Politics
  5. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election