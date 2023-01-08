Eradicating corruption, ending load-shedding, expropriating land and building an inclusive economy are some of the party’s plans for this year.
Ramaphosa sent a strong message regarding ANC renewal, saying all members would have to come to the party.
He said renewal of the party was non-negotiable and every member was expected to support the call.
The party delivered its January 8 statement at the celebration, outlining its plans for the ensuing year. The theme for 2023 is: “The year of decisive action to advance the people's interests and renew our movement.”
LISTEN | Five ANC 'urgent priorities' in 2023 ‘to put citizens' interests first’
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa made several promises regarding load-shedding, the economy and land among other issues at the ANC's 111th anniversary celebration in Mangaung on Sunday based on its list of priority tasks for 2023.
Listen to the president:
