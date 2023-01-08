A new generation of ANC leaders holds SA’s fate in their hands
Cyril Ramaphosa, visiting the Free State this week ahead of the ANC’s birthday bash today, described the party’s new generation of leaders, elected at its recent conference, as “merchants of hope”, determined to change South Africa for the better.
With the president walking wounded after the Phala Phala mauling, the spotlight has turned inevitably to those who would fill the breach when the wounded buffalo succumbs, if he does.
So the new generation takes on special significance. This is the last generation that fought apartheid.
The new national executive committee (NEC) has been hailed as a generational change for the party.
But it’s more than just younger people moving into the armchairs formerly occupied by their elders. It’s a development that’s likely to have a profound influence on how South Africa could evolve (or implode) in the years and decades ahead.
WRAP ANC JANUARY 8 STATEMENT | Ramaphosa says theme is, “year of decisive action to advance people’s interests”
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
January 08 2023 - 16:51
LISTEN | Five ANC 'urgent priorities' in 2023 ‘to put citizens' interests first’
President Cyril Ramaphosa made several promises regarding load-shedding, the economy and land among other issues at the ANC's 111th anniversary celebration in Mangaung on Sunday based on its list of priority tasks for 2023.
January 08 2023 - 15:53
Apartheid is over, don’t be afraid of white people, says Ramaphosa
Apartheid is over, don’t be afraid of white people.
This was the strong message ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa sent to the Nakedi brothers who fought off racist attacks at a swimming pool in the Free State on Christmas day.
Ramaphosa hailed the Nakedi brothers for standing up to their attackers at the Maselspoort Resort saying their actions were courageous.
The two brothers, aged 15 and 18, were allegedly attacked by several older white men for swimming in a pool they claimed was only reserved for white people.
January 08 2023 - 14:25
Put SA first instead of own interests, says Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has made a commitment the party will ensure the interests of South Africans will be placed ahead of individual interests.
“The 55th national conference of the ANC has firmly resolved that urgent and decisive action must be taken to place our country back on a developmental path that puts the interests of our people ahead of individual interests,” said Ramaphosa.
The party president was delivering his January 8 statement as the party celebrated its 111th birthday at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, Free State.
January 08 2023 - 13:36
“Workers are tired — get your act together,' Cosatu warns ANC
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has read the ANC the riot act saying workers are growing impatient and putting the organisation on notice until it gets its act together.
“Workers were very clear in 2021 in the local elections. They have put the entire movement on notice. Workers are saying to the ANC today: dismantle the factions, remove incompetent deployees, unite the ANC and rebuild its structures,” said Losi.
January 08 2023 - 12:30
#ANC111: Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi says workers are tired of politicians making empty promises to end loadshedding. "The ANC needs to get its act together if it wants to win the elections."
January 08 2023 - 10:36
ANC celebrates 111th birthday in Mangaung, Free State
Ramaphosa will attend a church service at Waaihoek Church on Sunday morning and then proceed to the stadium at around 11am.
The party celebrates its 111th birthday celebration after concluding part two of its 55th national conference which saw Ramaphosa being re-elected as party president for a second term.
The party painted the streets of Mangaung green, black and gold as it engaged in several build-up activities including a fundraising gala dinner and golf day, mini rallies, visiting the grave sites of former ANC leaders and addressing party structures.
Ramaphosa’s message is expected to re-emphasise the call for unity and renewal.
January 08 2023 - 10:30
January 08 2023 - 10:24
'There’s no room for those who sow seeds of division,' warns Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has made it clear that those seeking to divide the party will be left out in the cold as the party forges ahead with its renewal agenda.
“This process of renewal of the ANC and its unity, is not only irreversible, it’s irrevocable. It will not be stopped,” said Ramaphosa.
He was giving keynote address at an ANC fundraising gala dinner at Imvelo Safari Lodge in the Free State on Saturday evening ahead of the party’s 111th birthday celebration on Sunday.
Ramaphosa said the gathering of more than 450 people was important to the ANC.
The party exceeded its target of raising R6m with a seat at Ramaphosa’s 10-seater table selling for R1.2m.
A new generation of ANC leaders holds SA’s fate in their hands
Cyril Ramaphosa, visiting the Free State this week ahead of the ANC’s birthday bash today, described the party’s new generation of leaders, elected at its recent conference, as “merchants of hope”, determined to change South Africa for the better.
With the president walking wounded after the Phala Phala mauling, the spotlight has turned inevitably to those who would fill the breach when the wounded buffalo succumbs, if he does.
So the new generation takes on special significance. This is the last generation that fought apartheid.
The new national executive committee (NEC) has been hailed as a generational change for the party.
But it’s more than just younger people moving into the armchairs formerly occupied by their elders. It’s a development that’s likely to have a profound influence on how South Africa could evolve (or implode) in the years and decades ahead.
Much ground to cover in ANC’s January 8 statement
The ANC’s January 8 statement, issued on the anniversary of the founding of South Africa’s oldest existing political formation, is an important declaration of the party’s programme for the year ahead.
And with the ANC likely to dominate government for at least the next 18 months, the statement is a guide to all South Africans as to the party’s thinking and ideas about key areas of public life. It affects us all.
The glass is half empty, not half-full
Fresh from being re-elected president of the ANC, McBuffalo went to the Free State where he was the main attraction at the party’s birthday bash.
First he had to tour the province begging people to come and watch as he and other bigwigs cut the birthday cake.
From the SANNC to the ANC: a century of inclusive African nationalism
At its annual national conference in May 1923, the South African Native National Congress (SANNC) resolved to change its name to the African National Congress (ANC).
The centenary of this name-change is a critical moment to reflect on the party’s history of inclusive nationalism in light of the emerging narrow provincialism, political ethnic majoritarianism and the influence of money in leadership contests.
There’s much to learn from the real defeaters of apartheid
Many mistakenly think the armed struggle brought it to its knees, but it was ordinary people’s efforts that resulted in its demise
'Mr. Clean' Ramaphosa sweeping over the line between ANC and state
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa may have been re-elected under a banner of renewal but the only brushing “Mr. Clean” seems to be doing is sweeping over the line between party and state.
Ramaphosa's emerged victorious at the ANC's national conference last month, beating his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, to the presidency by 2,476 votes to 1,897.
Ramaphosa rode to victory on the promise of continued renewal, a pledge he repeated at a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of late ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane at Seeisoville cemetery in Kroonstad, Free State on Wednesday.
“This is a new year, a year of real renewal in the ANC, a year of action because the new leadership that has been elected is action orientated,” he said.
READ MORE :
If Ramaphosa resigns, the ANC will lose a fifth of votes: poll
PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state'
ANC to hold special NEC meeting
ANC is coming for your money with its controversial plan to improve its bank balance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos